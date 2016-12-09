Story highlights CNN team reports hearing mortar fire, artillery shelling and gunfire from eastern Aleppo

Russia's foreign minister said Syrian forces had halted all hostilities to evacuate civilians

Aleppo (CNN) Shelling and mortar fire pounded rebel-held areas of eastern Aleppo overnight into Friday, witnesses said, despite a Russian claim that the Syrian army had halted all military activity in the war-torn city.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the Syrian army had stopped fighting and was focusing its efforts on the "largest ever evacuation of eastern Aleppo residents" from the besieged area.

But the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, a monitoring group, said heavy Syrian army shelling had hit rebel-held areas of Aleppo overnight.

JUST WATCHED Why is Aleppo so important in Syria? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why is Aleppo so important in Syria? 01:28

A resident and activist in the rebel-held area of Monther Etaky told CNN: "Since the announcement by Lavrov, the shelling didn't stop or reduce. I am talking to you right now and there are two helicopters in the sky."

A CNN team in Aleppo said there had been intermittent mortar shelling and gunfire overnight, followed by heavy clashes of gun fire, mortar fire and artillery shelling Friday morning.

