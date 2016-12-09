Story highlights Cairo area hit by one bomb on road that leads to pyramids in Giza

Attacks targeted police officers

(CNN) Two bombs killed six police officers and a civilian on Friday, according to Egyptian state media.

One bomb went off in Giza's Haram district on the street leading to the pyramids, killing the officers and wounding three others, state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

A second bomb in Kafr El-Sheikh killed one civilian motorist and wounded three police officers.

That bomb apparently targeted a police vehicle.

There was no immediate credible claim of responsibility for either bombing.

