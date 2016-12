(CNN) Two bombs killed six police officers and a civilian on Friday, according to Egyptian state media.

One bomb went off in Giza's Haram district, killing the officers and wounding three others, state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

A second bomb in Kafr El-Sheikh killed one civilian motorist and wounded three police officers.

That bomb apparently targeted a police vehicle.

There was no immediate credible claim of responsibility for either bombing.