Story highlights Boubaker Hakim is a French-Tunisian ISIS operative

The Pentagon says Saturday he was killed

(CNN) A French ISIS operative suspected of enabling a terrorist attack on a tourist beach in Tunisia was killed by a US drone strike in late November, according to the Pentagon.

Boubaker Hakim, 33, a veteran French-Tunisian ISIS operative who had gained a reputation as one of the most notorious and ruthless figures in global jihad -- was targeted in Raqqa, Syria, on November 26, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said.

"His removal degrades ISIL's ability to conduct further attacks in the West and denies ISIL a veteran extremist with extensive ties," he said, using a different acronym for ISIS.

CNN reported Friday than Hakim was targeted, citing a source briefed by French intelligence.

Intelligence indicated that Hakim was connected to the Tunisian cell behind the June 2015 Sousse attack via an intermediary in Libya, a senior British counterterrorism source told CNN.

Read More