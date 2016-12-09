Story highlights Boubaker Hakim is a French-Tunisian ISIS operative

(CNN) A French ISIS operative suspected of enabling a terrorist attack on a tourist beach in Tunisia was targeted by a United States drone strike in late November, according to a source briefed by French intelligence.

Boubaker Hakim, 33, a veteran French-Tunisian ISIS operative -- who had gained a reputation as one of the most notorious and ruthless figures in global jihad -- was targeted in the Raqqa area of Syria on November 26, according to the source.

Western intelligence agencies are still working to verify if he was killed.

Intelligence indicated that Hakim was linked to the Tunisian cell behind the June 2015 Sousse attack via an intermediary in Libya, a senior British counterterrorism source told CNN.

Thirty-eight people, including 30 British tourists, were killed.

