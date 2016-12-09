What you need to know about Aleppo

Story highlights In a possible turning point in Syria's civil war, regime forces push to retake all of Aleppo

Humanitarian crisis grows in city divided between government's west and rebels' east

(CNN) For many, Aleppo evokes images of blood-soaked children, decimated buildings and dust-covered rescue workers.

But how much do you really know about what was once Syria's largest city?

As government troops capture large parts of eastern Aleppo from rebel forces -- and appear set to seize the entire city -- here's a look at the role of the metropolis in the country's 5-year conflict.

Why is Aleppo such a big deal?