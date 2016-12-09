Breaking News

What you need to know about Aleppo

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 8:54 AM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why is Aleppo so important in Syria?
Why is Aleppo so important in Syria?

    JUST WATCHED

    Why is Aleppo so important in Syria?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why is Aleppo so important in Syria? 01:28

Story highlights

  • In a possible turning point in Syria's civil war, regime forces push to retake all of Aleppo
  • Humanitarian crisis grows in city divided between government's west and rebels' east

(CNN)For many, Aleppo evokes images of blood-soaked children, decimated buildings and dust-covered rescue workers.

But how much do you really know about what was once Syria's largest city?
    As government troops capture large parts of eastern Aleppo from rebel forces -- and appear set to seize the entire city -- here's a look at the role of the metropolis in the country's 5-year conflict.
    Syrian regime forces seize most of Aleppo's old city

    Why is Aleppo such a big deal?

    Read More
    Once the commercial heart of Syria, Aleppo has gone from a bustling city of more than 2 million people -- about the size of Houston -- to a devastated war zone where entire blocks are reduced to rubble.
    Eastern Aleppo in particular has become the wretched epicenter of the civil war, with hundreds of thousands of residents either dying or fleeing the "apocalyptic" violence.
    The Syrian regime, backed by Russian air power, has increasingly bombarded this part of the city in an effort to oust rebels who took control in 2012.
    The government already controls western Aleppo, and retaking the whole city would mark a major turning point in the war.
    It would spell the end of the rebels' last urban stronghold, put the Syrian regime back in control of the country's four major cities and make an opposition government less likely.

    How did this happen?

    In 2011, the regime, led by President Bashar al-Assad, launched a violent crackdown on activists who were demanding more economic prosperity, political freedom and civil liberties.
    His actions sparked a nationwide uprising and eventually a civil war with armed rebels -- many of whom defected from the military.
    The rebels took over eastern Aleppo in the summer of 2012, holding back the better-equipped Syrian military and showing they could get popular support in urban areas.

    Who's in control of the city now?

    As the situation in Aleppo changes rapidly, CNN will update the map with information from sources on the ground.

    Aleppo has largely been divided between the government-held west and rebel-held east for more than four years.
    But in mid-November the regime stepped up its offensive into eastern Aleppo, gaining control of more than half of the district.
    The Syrian government now controls about 93% of eastern Aleppo, Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday.

    What's Russia got to do with it?

    Residents, including this 7-day-old baby, flee eastern Aleppo after the Syrian army&#39;s gains.
    Residents, including this 7-day-old baby, flee eastern Aleppo after the Syrian army's gains.
    Russia is the most powerful ally of Assad's regime and has carried out airstrikes since September 2015 to prop up the embattled leader.
    But Moscow has recently tried to distance itself from the current assault in eastern Aleppo, saying last week it hasn't bombed the city since October 18.
    As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia has also used its veto powers to block a political solution to end the war.

    What's the human toll?

    This is what it looks like to be lucky in Syria
    Omran Aylan Kurdi Syrian boys Nima Elbagir_00010223

      JUST WATCHED

      This is what it looks like to be lucky in Syria

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    This is what it looks like to be lucky in Syria 01:25
    In August, a video of Omran Daqneesh, the bloodied little boy waiting in an ambulance, captured the world's attention as a stark reminder of the brutal human toll in eastern Aleppo.
    Who is Syrian boy in viral video?
    Who is Syrian boy in viral video?

      JUST WATCHED

      Who is Syrian boy in viral video?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Who is Syrian boy in viral video? 02:59
    But four months later, as many as 100,000 people remain trapped inside the shrinking rebel-held neighborhoods with dwindling food, fuel and medical supplies.
    The few medical facilities still operating are packed with injured people and resemble "slaughterhouses" with no proper equipment, one activist inside eastern Aleppo told CNN.
    Who still lives in this decimated city -- and why?
    In regime-held western Aleppo, rebel rockets have also claimed civilian lives. Last month at least 10 children were killed when rebel rocket fire hit a school, according to the Syrian government.

    And the cultural impact?

    A July 2015 blast leaves the wall of the once monumental Citadel in Aleppo&#39;s old city damaged.
    A July 2015 blast leaves the wall of the once monumental Citadel in Aleppo's old city damaged.
    Many of Aleppo's ancient buildings have been destroyed in the fighting -- including much of its UNESCO World Heritage-listed old city.
    The old city's grand Citadel of Aleppo -- a "testament to Arab military might from the 12th to the 14th centuries," according to UNESCO -- has been reduced to a war-scarred shadow of its former glory.

    What does the rest of the world say?

    Aleppo: Then and now
    Aleppo: Then and now

      JUST WATCHED

      Aleppo: Then and now

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Aleppo: Then and now 00:56
    A joint statement Wednesday by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Aleppo and condemned the Syrian regime and Russia for their actions.
    The Western countries urged the United Nations to hold accountable those who have committed war crimes and said "only a political settlement can bring peace for people in Syria."
    Meanwhile, Russia and China on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Aleppo to allow desperately needed aid into the war-ravaged zone.

    CNN's Frederik Pleitgen, Angela Dewan, Laura Smith-Spark, Schams Elwazer, Kyle Almond and Nick Paton Walsh contributed to this report.