Japan is using QR stickers to track down the elderly

Story highlights A Japanese company is making tiny QR code stickers that can be worn by the elderly

Scanning the codes will provide information such as their name and address

Among Japan's rapidly aging population, up to 4.6 million people suffer from dementia

Japan (CNN) Some people microchip their pets to ensure they're easily found when lost, but now a city in Japan wants to apply a similar approach to their elderly -- and they're turning to QR code stickers instead of microchips.

Officials in Iruma, near Tokyo, are supplying tiny waterproof QR code stickers to families with elderly relatives at risk of wandering away from their homes and getting lost.

The QR stickers -- which last about a month -- can be stuck onto a fingernail or carried around on a key holder.

If the program is broadened to the whole country, people who come across a disoriented member of the elderly population could scan their stickers with their smartphones, using and app, and find out the wearer's registration number, their hometown and the telephone number of their city hall.

It's hoped the current program in Iruma city will connect a missing person to their family more easily.

Read More