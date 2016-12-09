Story highlights Photo of Saya Tomioka and Griffin Madden was taken in NYC

He died in Oakland fire; she wanted to find image they never had

(CNN) Nothing will erase her memory of the boyfriend she lost in the devastating Oakland warehouse fire.

Saya Tomioka now has a keepsake of their time together, thanks to the collective power of strangers.

It was a year ago when Tomioka and her boyfriend, Griffin Madden, took a trip to New York City to take in the sights, sounds and see a Broadway show. A photographer in Times Square took their photo, but the couple left New York without getting a copy.

Griffin Madden and Saya Tomioka share an intimate moment last year in New York.

Madden, 23, was among the 36 who died in the fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland last week.

After the news of his death, Tomioka took to social media to find the photo.

