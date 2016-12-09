Witness: Condemned Alabama man coughed, heaved during execution

Story highlights Ronald B. Smith was convicted of the robbery and murder of a convenience store clerk

His execution was twice delayed Thursday night

(CNN) An Alabama death row inmate coughed and heaved for about 13 minutes during his execution by lethal injection on Thursday night, AL.com reported.

Ronald B. Smith, convicted in Alabama of a 1994 robbery and murder, was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m. CT, 34 minutes after the execution began at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, according to AL.com, whose reporter Kent Faulk was present.

During a 13-minute span toward the start of the process, Smith "appeared to be struggling for breath and heaved and coughed and clenched his left fist," and his left eye appeared to be slightly open at times, AL.com reported.

These things appeared to have happened after the first of three drugs was administered, according to the report.

Two consciousness checks -- which in part included an officer pinching Smith -- were performed before the next two drugs were given; he heaved, coughed and gasped after the first test, and his right arm and hand moved after the second test, according to AL.com.

Read More