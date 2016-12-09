Breaking News

UK football sex abuse: 83 suspects and 98 clubs involved in inquiry

By Matias Grez

Updated 6:07 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

83 potential suspects and 98 football clubs are now involved in the inquiry into child sexual abuse in football.
83 potential suspects and 98 football clubs are now involved in the inquiry into child sexual abuse in football.

Story highlights

  • 83 potential suspects in sexual abuse in UK football
  • 98 clubs involved in the investigation

(CNN)There are now 83 potential suspects and 98 teams involved in the inquiry into historic child sexual abuse in English football, the National Police Chiefs' Council revealed.

The investigation involves all levels of football, from top-level clubs to amateur teams.
    Police forces across the UK continue to receive calls from victims and people offering information. In total, 639 referrals have been received from both the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) helpline and police forces.
    Read: Chelsea FC accused of paying child sex abuse victim to keep quiet
    Ex-footballer speaks out about sexual abuse
    andy woodward sexual abuse scandal football england amanda davies intv_00013620

      JUST WATCHED

      Ex-footballer speaks out about sexual abuse

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ex-footballer speaks out about sexual abuse 02:16
    Of the victims identified so far, 98% are male and their ages range from seven to 20.
    Read More
    Read: Hundreds come forward to police in sex abuse inquiry
    "Allegations received by police forces across the country are being swiftly acted upon," said Chief Constable Simon Bailey, the NPCC's lead for Child Protection.
    The investigation began when former professional footballer Andy Woodward became the first to publicly tell his story in November.
    Steve Walters, Paul Stewart and David White also came forward soon after, before a hotline was set up for people who were sexually abused while playing football in Britain.