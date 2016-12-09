Rotterdam: Man held in suspected terror plot

Story highlights Interior Ministry: Police found an AK-47 Kalashnikov assault rifle and illegal fireworks

A 30-year-old man "is suspected of preparing a terrorist crime," ministry says

Amsterdam, Netherlands (CNN) Dutch police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Rotterdam on suspicion of planning a terror attack, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

The man was arrested Wednesday when police raided an apartment where he lived in the port city, the ministry said.

Officers found an AK-47 Kalashnikov assault rifle with two full magazines in the apartment as well as four boxes of highly explosive illegal fireworks.

The police also seized a large painting with an image of a flag used by ISIS, mobile phones and 1,600 euros in cash, an Interior Ministry statement said.

The man "is suspected of preparing a terrorist crime," the statement said.

Read More