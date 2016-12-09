Geert Wilders guilty of 'insulting a group' after hate speech trial

Story highlights
- Wilders found guilty of discrimination over 2014 chants about Moroccans
- Court acquitted the far-right politician of incitement to hatred
- Wilders dismissed veridct and said he would continue to 'speak truth' about Moroccans
(CNN)The Dutch far-right opposition leader Geert Wilders has been convicted of discrimination and "insulting a group" after a trial over statements he made about Moroccans.
But the court found him not guilty of incitement to hatred and handed down no punishment.
Wilders, the leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), was charged after inciting supporters into a chant calling for fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands in 2014.
According to a court statement, Wilders asked his audience, "Do you want more or less Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?"
The audience repeatedly chanted "less."
The court said that Wilders "singled out an entire group of citizens" and that the message "came through loud and clear". It convicted him of insulting a group and incitement to discrimination.
But the court found insufficient evidence to find him guilty of incitement to hatred.
The court, which could have fined Wilders, decided that verdicts were sufficient punishment and imposed no further penalty.
"Three PVV-hating judges just declared Moroccans a race and convicted me, as well as half of the Dutch population," Wilders tweeted shortly after the verdict.
Wilders said in a Twitter post ahead of the verdict Friday morning that he will "continue to speak the truth about the Moroccan problem."
"No judge, politician or terrorist will stop me," he added.
Wilders has previously called Islamic immigration "an invasion" that will "replace our people" and "erase our culture."
Among his other policies, Wilders has called for a referendum on the Netherlands' membership in the European Union, and a full burqa ban.
Wilders, 53, came to international attention in 2008 with the provocative online film "Fitna," which juxtaposed the aftermath of terrorist attacks with verses from the Quran.