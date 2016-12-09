Geert Wilders guilty of 'insulting a group' after hate speech trial

Story highlights Wilders found guilty of discrimination over 2014 chants about Moroccans

Court acquitted the far-right politician of incitement to hatred

Wilders dismissed veridct and said he would continue to 'speak truth' about Moroccans

(CNN) The Dutch far-right opposition leader Geert Wilders has been convicted of discrimination and "insulting a group" after a trial over statements he made about Moroccans.

But the court found him not guilty of incitement to hatred and handed down no punishment.

Wilders, the leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), was charged after inciting supporters into a chant calling for fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands in 2014.

According to a court statement, Wilders asked his audience, "Do you want more or less Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?"

The audience repeatedly chanted "less."

