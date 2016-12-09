Geert Wilders guilty of 'insulting a group' after hate speech trial

(CNN)The Dutch far-right opposition leader Geert Wilders has been convicted of discrimination and "insulting a group" after a trial over statements he made about Moroccans.
But the court found him not guilty of incitement to hatred and handed down no punishment.
Wilders, the leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), was charged after inciting supporters into a chant calling for fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands in 2014.
According to a court statement, Wilders asked his audience ,"Do you want more or less Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?"
The audience repeatedly chanted "less."
The court said that Wilders "singled out an entire group of citizens" and that the message "came through loud and clear". It convicted him of insulting a group and incitement to discrimination.
But the court found insufficient evidence to find him, guilty of incitement to hatred.
The court, which could have fined Wilders, decided that verdicts were sufficient punishment and imposed no further penalty.
"Three PVV-hating judges just declared Moroccans a race and convicted me, as well as half of the Dutch population," Wilders tweeted shortly after the verdict.
Wilders said in a Twitter post ahead of the verdict Friday morning that he will "continue to speak the truth about the Moroccan problem."
"No judge, politician or terrorist will stop me," he added.