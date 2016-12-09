Taylor Swift and Zayn get 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Story highlights Swift tweeted part of the song

Song co-writer said it came together quickly

(CNN) Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik are making sexy music together.

The pair have teamed up for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," a single from the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack.

Swift tweeted a snippet of the song late Thursday night.

Malik (who performs under his first name only) is a former member of the insanely popular British group One Direction. Interestingly enough, Swift used to date another member of the group, Harry Styles.

Singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff worked with Swift on her "1989" album and tweeted about co-writing "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with her and singer/songwriter Same Dew.

Read More