Breaking News

Women who won this week

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Beyonce, Adele rule Grammy nominations
Beyonce, Adele rule Grammy nominations

    JUST WATCHED

    Beyonce, Adele rule Grammy nominations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Beyonce, Adele rule Grammy nominations 00:55

Story highlights

  • It was a good week for celebrity women
  • They made us proud

(CNN)One thing 2016 did not lack was conversation about women.

From discussions about pay equity (still not happening) to Hillary Clinton's historic presidential nomination, the year was kind of mixed and messy in terms of progress for half of the human species.
    At a time when some women may have gotten the message their ideas and contributions are not valued; that harassment and twitter trolling are the price you may pay for talent or speaking your truth, it's easy to feel discouraged.
    But this week, some pretty damn fabulous women had some thoughts on that.
    Ladies night? How about "Women's Week."
    Read More

    Tina Fey healing with laughter

    While receiving The Hollywood Reporter's Sherry Lansing Award on Wednesday, Fey managed to make us laugh about a subject not a lot of folks are finding funny these days: the recent presidential election.
    "I think the real reason that Hillary lost -- and it's the thing that people are afraid to talk about: not enough celebrity music videos urging people to vote," she said. "I just think if there had been, like, one more funny rap, or like, another Hamilton parody, or something. Just like a little more hustle from Liz Banks, and we could of taken Michigan."
    Fey also talked about power in Hollywood and what that really looks like for women.
    "And maybe even more important than getting a 'yes,' I think power is having the freedom to say 'no' to something you don't want to do," she said. "Whether it's writing a pilot for a bad actor, or the butter scene in Last Tango in Paris, or telling Roger Ailes to put his hamburger meat back in the freezer, feeling like you can say no without any negative repercussions is an important kind of power."
    With her history of hits like "30 Rock" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Fey has plenty of power these days and she's planning on using it.
    "My goal is to be like Beyoncé and never do interviews anymore," Fey joked.

    Beyonce at the Grammys

    Speaking of Beyoncé, the Grammy nominations were announced this week and the singer scored the most this year with nine.
    Grammy nominations 2017: Adele and Beyoncé reign
    That brings her career total to 62 nominations -- continuing the "Formation" singer's standing as the most nominated female artist ever.
    With 20 past wins, Beyoncé is poised to potentially make history if she racks up enough trophies to surpass Alison Krauss, who with 27 Grammys holds the title of the female artist with the most wins.
    One of Beyoncé's strongest competitors this year is Adele.
    The pair are both nominated for the "big 3": record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.
    Sisters are doing it for themselves.

    Lady Gaga's message of courage

    She may be one of the biggest stars on the planet, but Lady Gaga has faced struggles on her rise to fame.
    This week, she shared a painful secret with a group at Harlem's Ali Forney Center for Homeless LGBT youth.
    "I told the kids today that I suffer from a mental illness," she said during an interview with "Today." "I suffer from PTSD. I've never told anyone that before so here we are."
    Lady Gaga reveals she has PTSD
    The singer was raped when she was 19.
    Gaga had a message for the youth at the center.
    "You are brave, you are courageous," she told them.

    Amy Schumer shuts down the haters

    Amy Schumer getting "fat shamed" is sadly starting to feel normal.
    Amy Schumer&#39;s epic response to fat shaming
    amy schumer fat shaming hollywood lisas desk orig mg_00011810

      JUST WATCHED

      Amy Schumer's epic response to fat shaming

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Amy Schumer's epic response to fat shaming 02:20
    After it was announced that that she was in talks to write and star in a film about Barbie (as in the doll) the trolls came a calling.
    Schumer took them head on, posting a bathing suit photo and writing "Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so."

    Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I'm a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I'm fearless like you can be. Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it. Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example. "I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will" #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo

    A photo posted by @amyschumer on

    "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love," the caption continued. "Where's the shame?"

    Michelle Obama is a proud mom, true to her word

    We have watched the first children, Sasha and Malia grow up before our very eyes.
    And if it has felt fast to us, imagine what it must have felt like to their parents?
    Michelle Obama was quick to correct President Obama during an interview with People magazine when he talked about their eldest, Malia, heading off to college in the fall and entering into adulthood.
    "She's still a baby," Mrs. Obama said.
    As for the election, the First Lady said she didn't stress that night.
    "I went to bed," she said. "I don't like to watch the political discourse. I never have."
    She told People she maintains the concerns she expressed during the campaign about the President-elect now that he's won.
    "Anything that I felt about the election I said and I stand by," she said, adding she and her husband were nonetheless ready to help the incoming team succeed.
    "This is our democracy, and this is how it works," she said. "We are ready to work with the next administration and make sure they are as successful as they can be. Because that's what's best for this country."