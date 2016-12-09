Yes, Mozart had the best-selling CD of 2016, but ....

(CNN) Quick, who put out the best-selling CD of the year?

Beyonce? Adele? Drake?

How about Mozart? The Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart? The man who's been dead for more than two centuries?

Yes ... and no.

It's true that the massive box set, "Mozart 225: The New Complete Edition," has sold more than 1.25 million copies since its release over a month ago, according to Billboard

Read More