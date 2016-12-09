Mick Jagger's family just got a lot more complicated

London OK, it's cool to be Mick Jagger. He's the ultimate rock star, still fronting the Rolling Stones when most of his contemporaries are in quiet retirement.

But being a member of his family? That's a little more complicated.

Jagger has eight children with five different mothers, as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

But the great-grandchild, Ezra Jackson, is not the youngest one in the clan.

That's Jagger's newborn son, who was born to his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 29, on Thursday. (Jagger is 73.)

