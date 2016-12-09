Kirk Douglas turns 100: A look back at his life

Photos: Kirk Douglas turns 100 Kirk Douglas, one of the last survivors of Hollywood's golden age, celebrates his 100th birthday on Friday, December 9. He embarked on a screen career in 1946 after theater work and a stint in the Navy during World War II. The three-time Oscar nominee, pictured here circa 1955, appeared in such classics as "Champion" (1949), "The Bad and the Beautiful" (1952), "Lust for Life" (1956), "Paths of Glory" (1957) and "Spartacus" (1960). Hide Caption 1 of 17

The actor, here in the 1950s, was born Issur Danielovitch to Russian immigrant parents in Amsterdam, New York, in 1916. He would eventually change his name to Kirk Douglas. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Douglas escorts Irene Wrightsman McEvoy to the Academy Awards in March 1950. He was nominated that year for best actor for his breakout role in "Champion." He would also be nominated for "The Bad and the Beautiful" and "Lust for Life." The star received an honorary Academy Award in 1996. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Douglas goes on location in 1951 for director Billy Wilder's film "Ace in the Hole." The star played a cynical reporter out for a scoop in this dark look at journalism. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Douglas kneels beside his sons Joel, left, and Michael in the mid-'50s. Both followed their father's career into films, with Joel a producer and MIchael an actor and producer. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Douglas stars as Vincent van Gogh in director Vincente Minnelli's film about the Dutch painter, "Lust for Life" (1956). Co-star Anthony Quinn, right, won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as rival Paul Gauguin. Hide Caption 6 of 17

Kirk Douglas enjoys a book with his second wife, Anne Buydens, circa 1956. The two have been married since 1954. Hide Caption 7 of 17

Douglas, right, rehearses with Burt Lancaster in preparation for the "Night of 100 Stars" event in London in 1958. The two stars appeared in five films together, from "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" (1957) to "Tough Guys" (1986). Hide Caption 8 of 17

Douglas stops at the Rome airport on his way to a safari in Kenya in 1962. Hide Caption 9 of 17

Kirk Douglas appears with his son Michael on the set of the film "Cast a Giant Shadow" in Rome in the mid-'60s. Michael Douglas had a small uncredited role in his dad's move. He would go on to become a major film star himself in the 1980s and '90s. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Douglas address a press conference in 1980 at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was president of the jury. Hide Caption 11 of 17

Actor Jack Nicholson greets Kirk Douglas after a ceremony honoring son Michael at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 1997. Michael Douglas placed his hands and footprints in cement at the Hollywood landmark. Hide Caption 12 of 17

From left, Corbin Allred, Dan Aykroyd and Douglas star in "Diamonds" (1999), one of the star's more recent screen appearances. Hide Caption 13 of 17

Father and son attend a Simon Wiesenthal Center dinner honoring the latter with his Humanitarian Award in 2001. Hide Caption 14 of 17

Douglas displays a copy of his memoir, "My Stroke of Luck," at a New York bookstore in 2002. The star had recovered from a stroke he suffered in the mid-'90s. Hide Caption 15 of 17

Douglas, second from left, appears with his first wife, the late Diana Douglas, son Michael and grandson Cameron Douglas at a special screening of "It Runs in the Family" in Los Angeles. All four actors starred in the 2003 film. Hide Caption 16 of 17