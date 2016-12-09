Kanye West makes an appearance

Story highlights West attended an exhibition

He now has blond hair

(CNN) Kanye West has resurfaced after his hospitalization.

The rapper has been off the scene since canceling his tour and being hospitalized for exhaustion on November 21.

On Thursday the Instagram account Kanye-_Daily shared a photo from Italian artist Giovanni Leonardo Bassan at the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

#KanyeWest at the "Rick Owens: Furniture" exhibition at the MOCA PDC. December 8. (📷: @giovannileonardobassan) A photo posted by Kanye West (@kanyewest_daily) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

The photo shows the star sporting new, blond hair as he sits on a chair.

