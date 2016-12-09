Story highlights Jennifer Aniston stars alongside Jason Bateman in the upcoming comedy 'Office Christmas Party'

Aniston revealed it was hard to keep a straight face while filming with some of Hollywood's funniest actors

(CNN) For Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, keeping themselves from erupting into laughter while filming their latest comedy, "Office Christmas Party" had its challenges.

Aniston plays a no nonsense CEO against her company throwing a holiday party. Although she's played tough bosses in previous roles like "Horrible Bosses," Aniston told CNN it was incredibly difficult keeping a straight face around her co-stars T.J Miller, Kate McKinnon, Courtney B. Vance and Olivia Munn.

"Because I'm really angry inside, I'm naturally miserable with a bubbly exterior," Aniston joked about being cast in the role. "It's not easy, honestly, especially when we did the big boardroom scene in the beginning when it was all of us in there."

Bateman said he had a hard time staying in character at times, too.

