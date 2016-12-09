Story highlights
(CNN)For Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, keeping themselves from erupting into laughter while filming their latest comedy, "Office Christmas Party" had its challenges.
Aniston plays a no nonsense CEO against her company throwing a holiday party. Although she's played tough bosses in previous roles like "Horrible Bosses," Aniston told CNN it was incredibly difficult keeping a straight face around her co-stars T.J Miller, Kate McKinnon, Courtney B. Vance and Olivia Munn.
"Because I'm really angry inside, I'm naturally miserable with a bubbly exterior," Aniston joked about being cast in the role. "It's not easy, honestly, especially when we did the big boardroom scene in the beginning when it was all of us in there."
Bateman said he had a hard time staying in character at times, too.
"We don't keep straight faces," Bateman told CNN. "We break up all the time."
The longtime friends and co-stars did reveal one of their tricks when it comes to suppressing laughter.
"Only the [upper half] of your body is on camera," Bateman said. "You can destroy your leg or something with a hard nail pinch."
"Olivia [Munn] had a pen. Did you see what Olivia did to the palm of her hand? She was literally pushing it [into her hand]," Aniston said.
Bateman said he loves comedic roles.
"I like that they are easier to do than dramas because everyone is playing grab a** before action and after action," Bateman joked. "It's nice and fun and easy. Dramas, everyone's gotta be respectful on set because somebody may have a tough scene coming up... but [comedies] are the best -- a big ensemble comedy with people you love."
"Office Christmas Party" hits theaters December 9.