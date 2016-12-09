Progressive rock pioneer Greg Lake is dead at 69

(CNN) Musician Greg Lake, a founding member of influential progressive rock group Emerson, Lake & Palmer, has died, according to his manager.

The lone surviving member of ELP, drummer Carl Palmer, confirmed the death of his band mate.

Before starting Emerson, Lake & Palmer in 1970, Lake -- a lead vocalist, bass player and producer -- was a founding member of progressive rock group King Crimson.

ELP released nine albums, the first five of which reached the Billboard 200's top 10. Their 1970 self-titled debut included the hit single "Lucky Man" and became an instant classic.

"Greg's soaring voice and skill as a musician will be remembered," Carl Palmer wrote.

ELP has sold over 48 million records, according to Lake's website. He had completed a solo tour in 2013.

"Having lost Keith (Emerson) this year as well, has made it particularly hard for all of us. As Greg sang ...'death is life.' His music can now live forever in the hearts of those who loved him," Palmer said.