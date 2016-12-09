ESPN's 'Catholics vs. Convicts' tackles epic Miami-Notre Dame game

(CNN) ESPN likes to schedule "30 for 30" documentaries tied to college football history using the Heisman Trophy presentation as a blocking back, and it has found a worthy topic in "Catholics vs. Convicts." Inspired by the epic 1988 showdown between Notre Dame and Miami, the special profiles not just one great game but lingering attitudes around college athletics.

The story actually begins in 1985, when Miami, after Fighting Irish Coach Jerry Faust had announced his resignation, pummeled then-struggling Notre Dame by a score of 58-7.

Enter Lou Holtz, who instilled a new ethos at Notre Dame, setting up an eventual payback game against Miami and its coach, Jimmy Johnson, with whom Holtz had an antagonistic and complicated personal history.

All that, however, was augmented and framed by the "Catholics vs. Convicts" label, a name coined by then-Notre Dame students Pat Walsh and Joe Frederick, who had an enterprising (translation: unauthorized and trademark violating) side business selling T-shirts.



As documented by director/narrator Patrick Creadon, who was a classmate of Walsh's as well as then-ND quarterback Tony Rice, the slogan took off -- inspired by legal difficulties experienced by a few Miami players -- despite its troubling racial implications, in the way that young black men are sometimes cavalierly referred to as "thugs." As the former Notre Dame players interviewed note, nor were they exactly choirboys, the "Catholics" label notwithstanding.

