South Korea's parliament votes to impeach President Park Geun-hye

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Lawmakers in South Korea's National Assembly voted overwhelmingly Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal. The vote was 234-56, with six abstentions.

The country's Constitutional Court will now deliberate the impeachment motion, a process that could take up to 180 days.

Park apologized on national TV following the vote, saying she was careless and had caused a "big national chaos" -- an apparent reference to her sharing classified information with a confidante lacking security clearance.

"I solemnly accept the voices of the National Assembly and the people and sincerely hope that the current confusion will come to an end in an orderly manner," said Park, the country's first female leader.

"... I will respond to the impeachment judgment of the constitutional court and the investigation of the special prosecutors, following the procedures set by the constitution and the law with (a) calm mind-set and then will accept its decision."

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting President for the duration of the court's deliberation.

He vowed to "run state affairs in a correct and transparent manner."

"I earnestly and humbly ask all of you to unite so that the voices on the streets can be sublimated into the driving force behind the effort to overcome the current national crisis," Hwang said.​

Under the South Korean Constitution, impeachment requires a two-thirds majority of the 300-member legislature to pass.

Thousands took to the streets to celebrate the news. National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun made the announcement, saying lawmakers had an obligation to restore order and to execute the functions of the government.

In a phone call with Defense Minister Han Min-koo, the acting President said that North Korea possibly could use the political upheaval to stir up trouble south of the 38th parallel and that the South Korean military should maintain its readiness.

"While retaining a watertight national defense posture, the government will work closely with the international community to thoroughly respond to the North Korean nuclear problem," Hwang said.

Park has faced massive protests since it emerged that her confidante and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, had access to confidential government documents despite holding no official government position.

JUST WATCHED Tycoons grilled by South Korean parliament Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tycoons grilled by South Korean parliament 03:15

Choi is accused of using her relationship with Park to accumulate millions of dollars in donations to her foundations and has been detained after being charged with abuse of power, fraud and coercion.

Two of Park's former aides also face criminal charges.

The impeachment is only the country's second. In 2004, late President Roh Moo-hyun was forced out of office for two months.

The Constitutional Court later restored Roh to power, rejecting charges of abuse of power and mismanagement.

What happens next?

JUST WATCHED South Koreans demand President Park resign Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH South Koreans demand President Park resign 02:34

The Constitutional Court's nine members need to return a two-thirds majority to oust Park.

In that case, a new election would be held within 60 days.

South Korean elections are "highly unpredictable. No one knows (who will win) until the last minute," John Delury, associate professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University's Graduate School of International Studies.

"It's going to be extremely difficult for a candidate from (Park's) party to win -- there is such deep ill will and discontent toward her and her party."

He added there are about half a dozen serious contenders for the presidency if Park is removed.

Much of the parties' platforms will focus on domestic issues, said Delury, with corruption and a separation between government and big business high on the agenda.

Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation Thousands of South Koreans take to the streets of Seoul to demand President Park Geun-Hye step down on November 26, 2016 in South Korea. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits since the accusation that she allowed her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation In the face of cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul to protest the growing scandal that has engulfed the presidency. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation Although she has apologized, Park has resisted the public pressure to resign. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation Riot police and protesters engaged in a shoving match as the protesters attempted to march toward the presidential Blue House. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation In a country of 50 million people, organizers of Saturday's protest called for 2 million to hit the streets. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation Park is due to leave office in February 2018 and cannot run in the presidential election in December next year. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation Her resistance to resign has infuriated her critics, who have questioned her judgment. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation The scandal isn't the only reason many are asking her to step down. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation The country's stagnating economy and the Sewol ferry sinking, which killed more than 300, have also contributed to growing dissatisfaction. (Read the full story here Hide Caption 10 of 10

Why does this matter?

South Korea is a regional lynchpin and stalwart US ally, and the outcome of a general election, should the court rule that Park step down, could have security and economic implications in Asia and beyond. Should a liberal government come in the aftermath of Park's ouster, changing priorities could swing the balance in the region.

Delury said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has been "quiet on this whole thing. He's doing two things, letting Park stew and getting a lot of domestic points in North Korea for saying: 'Look how bad the South Korean government is.'

"That buys South Korea a bit of time as they get a new leader."

Liberal governments tend to engage more diplomatically with the North, as opposed to Park's policy of sanctions.

A new government may also choose to align more closely with China, which is strongly opposed to current plans to implement the American-made THAAD missile defense shield over the Korean Peninsula.

"If and when THAAD deploys, we can expect some serious economic and security countermeasures," Delury said.

"Depending on the timing, this could be the first problem a new South Korea leader faces."

There could also be significant economic implications, as some of the country's biggest conglomerates have suffered their own follies this year.

Dismal approval ratings

JUST WATCHED Mass protests against South Korean President Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mass protests against South Korean President 02:05

In a recent poll by Gallup Korea, Park's approval rating was at 5% -- up a point from her dismal previous showing of 4%.

It also indicated showed that 81% of those polled supported her impeachment.

Last month , Park said she would allow the National Assembly to decide the duration of her remaining term in office.

"I will relegate the decision to the National Assembly, including the shortening of my presidential term and resignation," she said.

"If the National Assembly sets a path for the stable transition of power, I will resign from the presidency and lessen the confusion as much as possible. I hope that the nation will find stability."

But South Korea's President is immune from prosecution.