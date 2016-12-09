South Korea's parliament votes to impeach President Park

Story highlights South Korea parliament votes to impeach president

Seoul (CNN) Lawmakers in South Korea's National Assembly have voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye. The vote passed by 234 votes to 56. There were six abstentions.

The country's constitutional court will now deliberate the motion, a process that could take up to 180 days. However, it is unclear whether Park will resign after the vote, or if she will wait for the court to rule.

Park held meeting with her cabinet members at the presidential Blue House this afternoon, her final act as president before stepping aside for the deliberation.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is now acting President, and will hold the post for the duration of the court's deliberation.

Under the South Korean constitution, impeachment requires a two-thirds majority of the 300-member legislature to pass.