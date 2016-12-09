South Korea's President Park faces impeachment vote

Story highlights
Seoul (CNN)South Korea's parliament will vote Friday on whether to impeach the country's embattled leader.
The National Assembly has confirmed that the vote on whether to remove President Park Geun-hye from office will take place from 3 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET).
Park has faced terrible approval ratings and massive protests since it emerged that her confidante and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, had access to confidential government documents despite holding no official government position.
Choi is accused of using her relationship with Park to accumulate millions of dollars in donations to her foundations and has been detained after being charged with abuse of power, fraud and coercion.
Two of Park's former aides also face criminal charges.
'Point of no return'
"We are at the point of no return," Woo Sang-ho, Floor Leader of the opposition Minjoo Party of Korea said Thursday.
"We can only move forward. If the impeachment vote gets rejected, then we will put down our vested rights (as members of parliament) and fight alongside the people. We will no longer be attached to parliamentary position and fight alongside the people."
Under the constitution, impeachment requires a two-thirds majority of the 300-member legislature to pass. Park's Saenuri party currently controls 125 seats.
However, it is unclear now whether Park would resign if parliament is seen to have expressed its will, or if she would wait for the court to rule.
What happens next?
If lawmakers vote to impeach Park, the reins will be handed over to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn.
The 59-year-old former justice minister would then preside as acting president while impeachment deliberations by the country's constitutional court -- which will take 180 days -- take place.
The court's nine members need to return a two-thirds majority to impeach.
In that case, a new election would be held within 60 days.
If it goes ahead, the impeachment would be the country's second. In 2004, late President Roh Moo-hyun was also forced out of office for 2 months.
The Constitutional Court later restored Roh to power, rejecting charges of abuse of power and mismanagement.
Dismal figures
In a recent poll by Gallup Korea, Park's approval rating was at 5% -- up a point from her dismal previous showing of 4%.
It also indicated showed that 81% of those polled supported her impeachment.
Last month, Park said that she would allow the National Assembly to decide the duration of her remaining term in office, and will resign if that is what they decide.
"I will relegate the decision to the National Assembly, including the shortening of my presidential term and resignation," she said.
"If the National Assembly sets a path for the stable transition of power, I will resign from the presidency and lessen the confusion as much as possible. I hope that the nation will find stability."
Prosecutors have said they want to speak to Park after naming her as a suspect in a corruption probe involving her confidante Choi and other aides.
Choi has been in detention for weeks after being indicted on charges of fraud, abuse of power and coercion, accused of extorting millions of dollars from big businesses for her foundations and personal use.
Offices have been raided, top executives hauled in for questioning and two of Park's former Presidential aides, among others, have also been indicted.
As President, Park is currently immune from prosecution. Though her lawyers have said she is willing to cooperate with the investigation, last month she claimed to be too busy to meet with prosecutors.