Breaking News

South Korea's President Park faces impeachment vote

By Euan McKirdy, Paula Hancocks and K.J. Kwon, CNN

Updated 12:00 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

south korean impeachment vote paula hancocks intv_00003303
south korean impeachment vote paula hancocks intv_00003303

    JUST WATCHED

    South Korean lawmakers set to hold impeachment vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

South Korean lawmakers set to hold impeachment vote 03:12

Story highlights

  • Embattled president faces imminent impeachment vote
  • Park has a single-figure approval rating

Seoul (CNN)South Korea's parliament will vote Friday on whether to impeach the country's embattled leader.

The National Assembly has confirmed that the vote on whether to remove President Park Geun-hye from office will take place from 3 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET).
    Park has faced terrible approval ratings and massive protests since it emerged that her confidante and adviser, Choi Soon-sil, had access to confidential government documents despite holding no official government position.
    Tycoons grilled by South Korean parliament
    south korea park executives walker hancocks segment_00030604

      JUST WATCHED

      Tycoons grilled by South Korean parliament

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tycoons grilled by South Korean parliament 03:15
    Choi is accused of using her relationship with Park to accumulate millions of dollars in donations to her foundations and has been detained after being charged with abuse of power, fraud and coercion.
    Two of Park's former aides also face criminal charges.
    Read More

    'Point of no return'

    "We are at the point of no return," Woo Sang-ho, Floor Leader of the opposition Minjoo Party of Korea said Thursday.
    "We can only move forward. If the impeachment vote gets rejected, then we will put down our vested rights (as members of parliament) and fight alongside the people. We will no longer be attached to parliamentary position and fight alongside the people."
    Under the constitution, impeachment requires a two-thirds majority of the 300-member legislature to pass. Park's Saenuri party currently controls 125 seats.
    However, it is unclear now whether Park would resign if parliament is seen to have expressed its will, or if she would wait for the court to rule.
    5 reasons why South Korea's president is unlikely to quit

    What happens next?

    South Koreans demand President Park resign
    south korea president park protests saima mohsin lklv_00014728

      JUST WATCHED

      South Koreans demand President Park resign

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    South Koreans demand President Park resign 02:34
    If lawmakers vote to impeach Park, the reins will be handed over to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn.
    The 59-year-old former justice minister would then preside as acting president while impeachment deliberations by the country's constitutional court -- which will take 180 days -- take place.
    The court's nine members need to return a two-thirds majority to impeach.
    In that case, a new election would be held within 60 days.
    If it goes ahead, the impeachment would be the country's second. In 2004, late President Roh Moo-hyun was also forced out of office for 2 months.
    The Constitutional Court later restored Roh to power, rejecting charges of abuse of power and mismanagement.
    Thousands of South Koreans take to the streets of Seoul to demand President Park Geun-Hye step down on November 26, 2016 in South Korea. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Thousands of South Koreans take to the streets of Seoul to demand President Park Geun-Hye step down on November 26, 2016 in South Korea. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits since the accusation that she allowed her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits since the accusation that she allowed her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    In the face of cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul to protest the growing scandal that has engulfed the presidency. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    In the face of cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul to protest the growing scandal that has engulfed the presidency. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Although she has apologized, Park has resisted the public pressure to resign. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Although she has apologized, Park has resisted the public pressure to resign. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Riot police and protesters engaged in a shoving match as the protesters attempted to march toward the presidential Blue House. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Riot police and protesters engaged in a shoving match as the protesters attempted to march toward the presidential Blue House. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    In a country of 50 million people, organizers of Saturday&#39;s protest called for 2 million to hit the streets. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    In a country of 50 million people, organizers of Saturday's protest called for 2 million to hit the streets. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Park is due to leave office in February 2018 and cannot run in the presidential election in December next year. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Park is due to leave office in February 2018 and cannot run in the presidential election in December next year. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Her resistance to resign has infuriated her critics, who have questioned her judgment. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Her resistance to resign has infuriated her critics, who have questioned her judgment. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The scandal isn&#39;t the only reason many are asking her to step down. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    The scandal isn't the only reason many are asking her to step down. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The country&#39;s stagnating economy and the Sewol ferry sinking, which killed more than 300, have also contributed to growing dissatisfaction. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    The country's stagnating economy and the Sewol ferry sinking, which killed more than 300, have also contributed to growing dissatisfaction. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    GettyImages-625866216SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919514SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919964SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919490SKorea protestsGettyImages-625865456SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919504SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919522SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919930SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919926SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919948SKorea protests
    Growing South Korean protests demand President Park's resignation

    Dismal figures

    Mass protests against South Korean President
    President of South Korea leaves fate up to Parliament_00012713

      JUST WATCHED

      Mass protests against South Korean President

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mass protests against South Korean President 02:05
    In a recent poll by Gallup Korea, Park's approval rating was at 5% -- up a point from her dismal previous showing of 4%.
    It also indicated showed that 81% of those polled supported her impeachment.
    Last month, Park said that she would allow the National Assembly to decide the duration of her remaining term in office, and will resign if that is what they decide.
    "I will relegate the decision to the National Assembly, including the shortening of my presidential term and resignation," she said.
    "If the National Assembly sets a path for the stable transition of power, I will resign from the presidency and lessen the confusion as much as possible. I hope that the nation will find stability."
    Prosecutors have said they want to speak to Park after naming her as a suspect in a corruption probe involving her confidante Choi and other aides.
    Choi has been in detention for weeks after being indicted on charges of fraud, abuse of power and coercion, accused of extorting millions of dollars from big businesses for her foundations and personal use.
    Offices have been raided, top executives hauled in for questioning and two of Park's former Presidential aides, among others, have also been indicted.
    As President, Park is currently immune from prosecution. Though her lawyers have said she is willing to cooperate with the investigation, last month she claimed to be too busy to meet with prosecutors.