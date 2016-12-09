Breaking News

500-year-old secrets of boxwood miniatures unlocked

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 2:20 AM ET, Fri December 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

At the Art Gallery of Ontario, experts are exhibiting new findings about how famed 500-year-old boxwood miniature carvings were constructed.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
At the Art Gallery of Ontario, experts are exhibiting new findings about how famed 500-year-old boxwood miniature carvings were constructed.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
The palm-sized devotional objects (this St. James the Greater prayer bead measures only 2.2 inches) opened to reveal religious scenes carved in great detail.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
The palm-sized devotional objects (this St. James the Greater prayer bead measures only 2.2 inches) opened to reveal religious scenes carved in great detail.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The interior of the bead exemplifies the great detail the boxwood miniatures are known for.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
The interior of the bead exemplifies the great detail the boxwood miniatures are known for.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
This prayer bead is attributed to the workshop of Adam Dirksz. However, experts remain unsure as to who actually created the boxwood miniatures. They&#39;re singular style seems to suggest one maker.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
This prayer bead is attributed to the workshop of Adam Dirksz. However, experts remain unsure as to who actually created the boxwood miniatures. They're singular style seems to suggest one maker.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
The Chatsworth Rosary, made between 1509 and 1526, was originally owned by Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon. The exhibition is the first time it&#39;s being displayed in North America.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
The Chatsworth Rosary, made between 1509 and 1526, was originally owned by Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon. The exhibition is the first time it's being displayed in North America.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
A prayer bead shows David beheading Goliath and then David kneeling before Samuel.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
A prayer bead shows David beheading Goliath and then David kneeling before Samuel.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
This prayer bead was carved into the shape of a skull.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
This prayer bead was carved into the shape of a skull.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Inside one half of the skull, Christ enters Jerusalem. On the other half, he carries the cross while being flogged.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
Inside one half of the skull, Christ enters Jerusalem. On the other half, he carries the cross while being flogged.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
This miniature alterpiece, Virgin in the Sun, was contributed by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. One of the larger pieces, it stands at 7-inches tall.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
This miniature alterpiece, Virgin in the Sun, was contributed by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. One of the larger pieces, it stands at 7-inches tall.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
The boxwood miniatures were coveted collectables soon after their production ceased. This case of objects from Baroque sculptor Jannella Ottaviano shows his own collection of boxwood, which dates back to the 17th century.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
The boxwood miniatures were coveted collectables soon after their production ceased. This case of objects from Baroque sculptor Jannella Ottaviano shows his own collection of boxwood, which dates back to the 17th century.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
This sarcophagus from the late 16th century has carvings similar to those seen on the other objects.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
This sarcophagus from the late 16th century has carvings similar to those seen on the other objects.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
This Flemish knife, on loan from the Louvre in Paris, has Biblical scenes carved into its hilt.
Photos: Intricate carvings that fit in the palm of your hand
This Flemish knife, on loan from the Louvre in Paris, has Biblical scenes carved into its hilt.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
boxwood miniatures 12boxwood miniatures 1boxwood miniatures 11boxwood miniatures 8boxwood miniatures 4boxwood miniatures 9boxwood miniatures 3boxwood miniatures 7boxwood miniatures 6boxwood miniatures 1boxwood miniatures 10boxwood miniatures 5

(CNN)After hundreds of years, experts have solved one of the art world's great mysteries.

Since the early 1500s, miniature boxwood carvings have confounded viewers with their depictions of heaven, hell and life on Earth, sculpted in minute detail.
Coveted by the wealthiest members of the upper class, clergymen and royalty (Henry VIII and his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, had one), a boxwood carving was the ultimate symbol of luxury and status.
    And then, in just a few decades, they disappeared. With no records of who made them, nor instructions detailing how they were made, an inimitable art was lost.
    Read: What we can learn from the tattoos of our ancestors
    Read More
    "They're objects that defy modern comprehension," says Alexandra Suda, a curator of European art at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto, Canada. "As small as they are, they represent the limitless potential for human creativity in a way that is universal."
    Inside one half of the skull-shaped prayer bead, Christ enters carrying the cross while being flogged
    Inside one half of the skull-shaped prayer bead, Christ enters carrying the cross while being flogged
    Suda is co-leading a five-year international study of the secrets behind these boxwood carvings.
    A collaboration between scientists, conservators, curators and academics from some of the world's most prestigious institutions -- the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, the Rijksmuseum, in Amsterdam, and NASA's Glenn Research Center, in Cleveland -- the study saw 30 of the 135 surviving carvings scanned and analyzed to figure out how they were made, and by whom.
    This autumn, their findings are being presented as part of "Small Wonders: Gothic Boxwood Miniatures," a new exhibition at the AGO.

    A lost art

    Even from a distance, the miniatures are baffling. Small enough to fit in your hand, their recessed religious scenes contain an astounding amount of detail. Look closely and you may see a crown of thorns on Christ's brow or a man's head looking out from the demonic mouth of hell.
    Devotional objects by design, these beads, rosaries and altarpieces acted as tokens of faith and, like stained glass windows or religious sculptures, added an element of divine beauty to the act of prayer.
    History illuminated: The evolution of knowledge told through 60,000 pieces of glass
    How 60,000 pieces of glass tell the story of mankind
    "They have this jigsaw puzzle, Rubik's cube, horror vacui kind of effect on you where you look at them," Suda says. "They're so intricate, and they're so stunningly carved that you almost immediately make that (religious) connection, in spite of the fact that you may not be a practicing Christian."
    Thanks to a generous posthumous donation from the late publishing magnate Ken Thompson (the richest man in Canada when he died in 2006), the AGO has had the world's largest collection of boxwood miniatures since 2008, with 10 beads and two altarpieces in their collection.
    Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China&#39;s Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China's Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture&#39;s age, which dates back to China&#39;s Hongwu period in the 14th century.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture's age, which dates back to China's Hongwu period in the 14th century.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it&#39;s more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it's more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/27/luxury/ancient-roman-coins-japan/&quot;&gt;recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan&lt;/a&gt;. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    &quot;I couldn&#39;t believe they&#39;d found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle,&quot; archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    "I couldn't believe they'd found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle," archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Archaeologists recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;scientific dig&lt;/a&gt; in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    Archaeologists recently unearthed a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a scientific dig in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    In August 2016, the world&#39;s largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    In August 2016, the world's largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/09/luxury/most-expensive-rough-diamond/&quot;&gt;pulled&lt;/a&gt; out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    In May 2016, divers &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/16/middleeast/roman-coins-treasure-shipwreck-israel/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    In May 2016, divers discovered a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/29/europe/spain-roman-coins-found/&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were unearthed in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/20/luxury/roman-coins-switzerland-farmer/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were discovered by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/luxury/dinosaur-bone-accessories/&quot;&gt;made&lt;/a&gt; using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
    Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
    The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually made using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    ming dynasty auction 1ming dynasty auction 3ming dynasty auction 2ming dynasty auction 404 ancient roman coins02 ancient roman coinsnero coinworld largest pearl philippinesworlds most expensive rough diamondshipwreck ancient roman sculpturesroman coins found in spainroman coins switzerlanddinosaur bracelet
    This placed the museum in a unique position of leverage when, in 2011, Suda first proposed the idea of a large-scale investigation into the works' origins to former colleagues at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and later, Frits Scholten, senior curator of sculpture at the Rijksmuseum, who has written extensively on boxwood carvings.
    The exterior of the St. James the Greater prayer bead, which measures 5.7 cm x 4.8 cm (2.2 in. x 1.9 in.)
    The exterior of the St. James the Greater prayer bead, which measures 5.7 cm x 4.8 cm (2.2 in. x 1.9 in.)
    The plan was to scan as many of the surviving boxwood miniatures as possible. Lisa Ellis, the AGO's sculpture and decorative arts conservator, took the lead, locating suitable facilities around the world in which to scan examples from the AGO, the Met and the Rijksmuseum, along with contributions from the Natural History Museum in London, the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, and the Cleveland Museum of Art, among other institutions.
    Read: London's secret underground railway system
    Standing theories suggested that the works had been assembled in pieces, but the scans established the process definitively.
    Once a piece of boxwood was shaped into a circle, it was bisected and then sliced into thin discs. Individual discs were then carved along the curve into single layers of the recessed final scene, and then stacked in such a way that the seams between the discs -- the points where they were connected -- were concealed from view.

    A mystery maker

    A close-up view of the opened St. James the Greater prayer bead
    A close-up view of the opened St. James the Greater prayer bead
    But while the secret of how the miniatures were constructed is a considerable discovery in itself, it has also upended the dominant theory about who created them.
    Biennale des Antiquaires: Masterpieces and ancient statues all under one roof
    The best of Biennale des Antiquaires 2016
    There are no known records of specific creators (the pieces are, surprisingly, unsigned), but it was largely accepted that the miniatures were produced by between four and six different workshops in Flanders. With estimates that each must have taken about four to five years to make, this seemed the most logical explanation.
    Read: Mysterious gown of salt crystals rises from Dead Sea
    However, the consistency in construction that the scans revealed seem to suggest a single master craftsman.
    "That was the thing that really hit us over the head like a frying pan: This is the product of one guy's vision -- probably with a few apprentices and assistants -- who was extraordinarily gifted. When he died, this practice ceased to exist," Suda says.
    "I rarely use the term genius, but I would say that this person if not a genius, is certainly an exception to the norm."
    Read: Stronger than concrete? Why this new material could define our age
    As of now, there are few leads as to who this mystery maker might have been, but Suda is now determined to discover their identity and source of inspiration.
    Second pyramid found inside Kukulkan at Chichen Itza in Mexico
    Chichen Itza: Second pyramid found inside Kukulkan in Mexico
    "I'm dying to know where they got all of the imagery. When you start to think yeah, this is amazing that they were able to make these physically, the next logical question is, 'How did they come up will all of these incredibly imaginative images?'" Suda says.
    "The thing that really connected with me was that whoever this artist was was certainly inviting their original viewer to consider the possibility of it all, and he was quite successful because we're still thinking about that today."
    "Small Wonders: Gothic Boxwood Miniatures" is on at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, Canada until Jan. 22, 2017. The exhibition will travel to the Met Cloisters and the Rijksmuseum in 2017.