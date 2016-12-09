(CNN) From Pride and Prejudice to Downton Abbey, Britain's aristocrats and their opulent homes have long been fodder for popular fiction.

Yet the real life houses of the landed gentry -- and the often lavish and eccentric lives of their owners -- are as fascinating as the stories drawn from them.

"Great Houses: Modern Aristocrats" takes a comprehensive look at this rarefied world, shining a light on the architectural histories of Britain's stately mansions and the sagas of the families who own them.

The chronicles prove to be sensational. In the first few pages there's murder, marriage for money, and conniving characters -- like the prostitute-turned-dowager-countess who now resides behind bars.

