Ghana election: Incumbent concedes to Nana Akufo-Addo

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 10:39 AM ET, Sun December 11, 2016

A dummy elephant decorated with banners of the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), during the final rally held by their presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, in Accra on December 5, 2008.
A sixty-year-old blind voter is helped by an electoral official to vote at Badu Central in Tain constituency.
Supporters of National Democratic Congress (NDC) drink champagne and cheer to celebrate the election of President-elect John Attah Mills at his party headquarters in Accra on January 3, 2009.
A woman shows her voter card prior to vote at Bole polling station on December 7, 2012.
A man on crutches casts his vote at Talekura, Bole Bamboi constituency, in a northern region on December 7, 2012 during the presidential elections
An immigration officer helps a voter at a polling station
A Supporter of National Democratic Congress (NDC) celebrates sitting on a taxi shortly after John Atta Mills is declared winner of the run off presidential election in Accra Saturday, on January 3, 2009.
Supporters of the National Democratic Party celebrate in Accra the re-election of incumbent John Dramani Mahama after he was declared winner of of the presidential election.
A picture taken in the streets of Accra showing campaign billboards of Ghana&#39;s two main political parties running in this years national election.
National Democratic Congress party supporters with their bodies painted in party colors at a rally to cheer re-elected Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama as he accepts his mandate on December 10, 2012
A supporter of Ghana&#39;s largest opposition party New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seen at the party manifesto launch in Accra on October 9, 2016
A supporter of Ghana&#39;s largest opposition party New Patriotic Party (NPP) dances ontop of a car in Accra on October 9, 2016
A party supporter wears earings designed in the names of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama
Story highlights

  • Nana Akufo-Addo, a president's son, has run for the top office three times
  • He has promised to improve the economy by building an integrated aluminum industry

An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the status of the retail economy in Ghana. Stores are generally well stocked, and food shortages are rare. The earlier version also erroneously said Nana Akufo-Addo ran for president in 1998. Ghana did not have presidential elections in 1998.

(CNN)Ghanaian President John Mahama has conceded defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo in the recently concluded elections, a spokesman for the President-elect told CNN on Friday.

Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party, won 5,180,389 to 4,193,861, or about 55% to 45%, reported representatives at the EC National Coalition Centre, which verified results sheets from 241 constituencies.
    Nana Akufo-Addo takes the concession phone call from President Mahama.
    Akufo-Addo, the son of a former president, had lost prior runs for the presidency in 2008 and 2012.
    He alleged voter fraud after the 2012 loss to Mahama. The Supreme Court spent more than a month deliberating before declaring Mahama the winner by a narrow margin.
    A lawyer, Akufo-Addo has been elected to the national parliament and served as attorney general and foreign minister, his website said.
    He tweeted his victory, saying: "A few minutes ago, I received a call from President @JDMahama congratulating me on winning the 2016 Presidential Election. #ChangeHasCome"
    In an interview with CNN before his victory was assured, Akufo-Addo expressed confidence.
    "We won it," he said. "We won both the parliamentary and presidential contests so we're in a good shape. The parliamentary contest has been won by a very, very big margin; we increased our presence in parliament by an extra fifty seats."
    Mahama, of the National Democratic Party, has led the West African nation of 27 million people since July 2012. As the vice president, he first took office after the death of President John Evans Atta Mills.
    According to his campaign website, Akufo-Addo has promised to improve the economy by overseeing the mining of untapped bauxite deposits and building an integrated aluminum industry.
    Part of a former British colony, Ghana was among the first African countries to gain independence, in 1957. It endured a series of coups before a military dictator, Jerry Rawlings, took power in 1981. Rawlings led Ghana through a transition to democracy about 10 years later.

    CNN's Stephanie Busari contributed to this report.