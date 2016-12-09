Ghana election: Incumbent concedes to Nana Akufo-Addo

Story highlights Nana Akufo-Addo, a president's son, has run for the top office three other times

He has promised to improve the economy by buiilding an integrated aluminium industry

(CNN) Ghanaian President John Mahama has conceded defeat to Nana Akufo-Addo in the recently concluded elections, a spokesman for the President-elect told CNN on Friday.

Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party, won 5,180,389 to 4,193,861, or about 55% to 45%, reported representatives at the EC National Coalition Centre, which verified results sheets from 241 constituencies.

Nana Akufo-Addo takes the concession phone call from President Mahama.

Akufo-Addo, the son of a former president, has lost three runs for the presidency -- in 1998, 2008 and 2012.

He alleged voter fraud after the 2012 loss to Mahama and the Supreme Court spent more than a month deliberating before declaring Mahama the winner by a narrow margin.

A lawyer, Akufo-Addo has been elected to the national parliament and served as attorney general and foreign minister, his website said.

