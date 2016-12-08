Photos: The week in 38 photos Fireworks light the sky on Sunday, December 4, at the Oceti Sakowin camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota after news that the Dakota Access Pipeline may be rerouted. The Army Corps of Engineers has denied the current route for the Dakota Access Pipeline , a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Hide Caption 1 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos The remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, California, are seen from above on Monday, December 5. A fire that killed 36 people ravaged the warehouse during an electronic dance party on Friday, December 2. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said. Hide Caption 2 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos The hand of an earthquake survivor is seen under rubble as residents try to rescue him in the Indonesian province of Aceh on Wednesday, December 7. The 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage, killing at least 102 people and leaving 136 seriously injured, according to Indonesia's Disaster Management and Mitigation Industry. Hide Caption 3 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A 1-week-old giraffe calf stands next to its mother at the Port Lympne Wild Animal Park in Kent, England, on Thursday, December 8. Giraffe populations have fallen by up to 40% over the last 30 years and the International Union for Conservation of Nature said on Thursday that giraffes are now considered to be at high risk for extinction. Imagine a world without giraffes Hide Caption 4 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A woman holding a portrait of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro cries moments after his funeral procession passed by in Bayamo, Cuba, on Friday, December 2. Castro died at age 90 on November 25. Cuba remembers Castro Hide Caption 5 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin reads in his hospital bed in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday, December 4. This photo was posted on Aldrin's social media accounts. "Catching up on the world while I'm stuck in quarantine. Apparently @KimKardashian is out in public again," Aldrin's Facebook post read . Aldrin, who is 86, was evacuated from the South Pole after his medical condition deteriorated, according to a release from the National Science Foundation. Hide Caption 6 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Revelers dressed as the Krampus creature parade through the street during the annual "Krampus Run" in Fieberbrunn, Austria, on Saturday, December 3. Krampus is a half-goat, half-demon figure from Alpine folklore and during the Christmas season, many people in Austria and other parts of Central Europe dress up as the horned figure. Krampus seeks to punish children who have misbehaved -- a contrast to Saint Nicholas, who rewards children for good behavior. Hide Caption 7 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Edgar Maddison Welch surrenders to police in Washington on Sunday, December 4. Welch was arrested with an assault rifle at a pizzeria. The 28-year-old from Salisbury, North Carolina, told police he went to the pizzeria to investigate "Pizza Gate," a fictitious online conspiracy theory. Hide Caption 8 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A demonstrator is arrested by police outside the state Legislature during a protest against newly proposed austerity measures in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, December 6. Hundreds of public sector workers have been protesting against possible spending cuts in the cash-strapped country. Hide Caption 9 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A villager stands near the site of a plane crash as investigators inspect the scene in the village of Gug, Pakistan, on Thursday, December 8. A Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed into the mountains near Abbottabad and Havelian, killing all 47 people on board. Hide Caption 10 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A gray seal pup rolls on the sand near the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, England, on Monday, December 5. Hide Caption 11 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Justin Ross Harris enters a courtroom for sentencing in Marietta, Georgia, on Monday, December 5. Harris, 36, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2014 murder of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. Harris left Cooper in a hot car for seven hours while he went to work. Hide Caption 12 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Frank Springs hugs the US flag that draped the casket of his uncle, Jim H. Johnston, a Navy Fireman 1st Class, who was buried with full military honors in Wesson, Mississippi, on Wednesday, December 7. Hide Caption 13 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Britain's Prince Harry talks on the phone in support of Sentebale -- a charity that helps orphans and vulnerable children, many of whom are affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic -- during the annual ICAP Charity Day in London on Wednesday, December 7. Hide Caption 14 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Walter Scott's mother, Judy Scott, is comforted by her son, Rodney Scott, after a judge declared a mistrial in the murder trial against former police officer Michael Slager outside a courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, December 5. Slager shot and killed Walter Scott , 50, after an April 4, 2015, traffic stop. The shooting, which was captured on a bystander's cell phone video, showed Scott running away as Slager fired eight times, striking Scott three times in the back. Hide Caption 15 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies search a woman's belongings at the Universal City Red Line Metro station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 6. The increased police presence came after the FBI received a tip the day before from a foreign government about a threat at the metro station . The FBI later said they found no evidence the threat was credible. Hide Caption 16 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos People stand by a statue of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after it was placed at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, December 6. The golden statue -- dubbed "King Bibi" by its creator and as a reference to the biblical golden calf -- is the work of Israeli sculptor Itay Zalait. The sculptor said he placed the statue there because he wanted to make people think about freedom of expression in the country. Zalait was later ticketed and fined by the municipal council. Hide Caption 17 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Allan Rivera holds his son, Nathan Rivera, as he looks at the remains of their home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Monday, December 5. A Tennessee wildfire began on November 27 and spread to 17,000 acres -- including the mountain resort of Gatlinburg -- killing 14 people and injuring 175. Two juveniles are facing charges of aggravated arson in connection with the wildfire, according to authorities. Gatlinburg before and after the fire Hide Caption 18 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of Turkey, at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, December 6. Hide Caption 19 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Wesley Clark Jr. kneels in front of Leonard Crow Dog during a forgiveness ceremony at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in Fort Yates, North Dakota, on Monday, December 5. A group of US veterans asked Native Americans to forgive the military actions carried out against the Native American people throughout history. Hide Caption 20 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A three-dimensional image of an Egyptian mummy is projected above a sarcophagus in a joint British-Australian exhibition in Sydney on Thursday, December 8. The three-dimensional images of six ancient Egyptian mummies, aged between 900 BC and 140-180 AD, have been held at the British Museum but never physically unwrapped. The images give insight into what it was like to live along the Nile River thousands of years ago. Hide Caption 21 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Tina Fey, left, and Jon Hamm stand onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 7. Hamm presented Fey with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, which recognizes a woman considered to be a pioneer and leader in her industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter Hide Caption 22 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A woman holds a picture of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as people gather to commemorate his birthday on Bhumibol Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, December 5. Bhumibol, a revered figure who helped unify the nation in his 70-year reign, died on October 13 at age 88. Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: A life in pictures Hide Caption 23 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos The recipients of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo after a dinner hosted by US Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington on Saturday, December 3. In the back row are the three surviving members of the Eagles: Joe Walsh, left, Don Henley and Timothy B. Schmidt. Seated are actor Al Pacino, left, gospel singer Mavis Staples, pianist Martha Argerich and singer-songwriter James Taylor. Hide Caption 24 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Anti-referendum posters showing Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are seen a day after a referendum vote in Rome, on Monday, December 5. Renzi gave his official resignation two days later, following the vote, which was a referendum on whether the country should amend its 1948 constitution. Hide Caption 25 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A girl kicks a ball during a sports lesson at a school in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Tuesday, December 6. Hide Caption 26 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos The US flag is raised at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, on Friday, December 2. The flag was removed from the campus three weeks ago after the presidential election. After calls, e-mails and protests from people angered by its removal, Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash said the school now raises the flag as a symbol of freedom "and in hopes for justice and fairness for all." Hide Caption 27 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Protesters gather on major streets for a rally against South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, December 3. Park has been dogged by a classified information scandal involving a longtime friend, and has said she would resign if that's what the National Assembly wants. She now faces an ultimatum from her party : Announce a timeline for her resignation or face possible impeachment. Hide Caption 28 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who helped found the so-called alt-right movement, points to a demonstrator carrying a sign as he speaks at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday, December 6. Spencer, whose appearance drew wide protests , was invited to speak by Texas A&M alum Preston Wiginton, not by the university. Hide Caption 29 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A group of cats wait for evaluation by a judge during a cat show in Moscow on Sunday, December 4. Hide Caption 30 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Yousuf Odey, 10, receives treatment at a clinic in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, December 7, after being wounded in the eye by Islamic State militants. An offensive began in October to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country. Hide Caption 31 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Dried-earth pits are filled with various dyes and liquids at the Chouara Tannery in Fez, Morocco, on Tuesday, December 6. The Chouara Tannery is in the ancient Medina of Fez, a UNESCO Heritage Sight. Hide Caption 32 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Supporters of the National Democratic Congress dance and sing during a rally in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, December 5, just two days before the country's presidential and parliamentary elections. 5 reasons Ghanaians don't trust elections Hide Caption 33 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A girl holds a sign as President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his "thank you" tour event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Hide Caption 34 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos Employees cover the casket of a Chapecoense soccer team player at a funeral home in Medellin, Colombia, on Friday, December 2. A charter airplane carrying 77 people, including most players from Chapecoense, crashed near Rionegro, Colombia, on November 28. Seventy-one people were killed, officials said. Six survived: three players, two crew members and one journalist. Hide Caption 35 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos The US Capitol Christmas Tree stands at the West Front Lawn during a lighting ceremony in Washington on Tuesday, December 6. This year's tree is an 80-foot Engelmann Spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho. Hide Caption 36 of 38

Photos: The week in 38 photos A Syrian Army soldier places a Syrian flag in the ground during a battle with rebel fighters in Aleppo, Syria, on Monday, December 5. Hide Caption 37 of 38