The week in 38 photos

Revelers dressed as the Krampus creature parade through the street during the annual "Krampus Run" in Fieberbrunn, Austria, on Saturday, December 3. Krampus is a half-goat, half-demon figure from Alpine folklore and during the Christmas season, many people in Austria and other parts of Central Europe dress up as the horned figure. Krampus seeks to punish children who have misbehaved -- a contrast to Saint Nicholas, who rewards children for good behavior.
A demonstrator is arrested by police outside the state Legislature during a protest against newly proposed austerity measures in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, December 6. Hundreds of public sector workers have been protesting against possible spending cuts in the cash-strapped country.
A gray seal pup rolls on the sand near the Donna Nook Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire, England, on Monday, December 5.
Frank Springs hugs the US flag that draped the casket of his uncle, Jim H. Johnston, a Navy Fireman 1st Class, who was buried with full military honors in Wesson, Mississippi, on Wednesday, December 7.
Britain's Prince Harry talks on the phone in support of Sentebale -- a charity that helps orphans and vulnerable children, many of whom are affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic -- during the annual ICAP Charity Day in London on Wednesday, December 7.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of Turkey, at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, December 6.
Wesley Clark Jr. kneels in front of Leonard Crow Dog during a forgiveness ceremony at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in Fort Yates, North Dakota, on Monday, December 5. A group of US veterans asked Native Americans to forgive the military actions carried out against the Native American people throughout history.
A three-dimensional image of an Egyptian mummy is projected above a sarcophagus in a joint British-Australian exhibition in Sydney on Thursday, December 8. The three-dimensional images of six ancient Egyptian mummies, aged between 900 BC and 140-180 AD, have been held at the British Museum but never physically unwrapped. The images give insight into what it was like to live along the Nile River thousands of years ago.
A girl kicks a ball during a sports lesson at a school in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Tuesday, December 6.
A group of cats wait for evaluation by a judge during a cat show in Moscow on Sunday, December 4.
Dried-earth pits are filled with various dyes and liquids at the Chouara Tannery in Fez, Morocco, on Tuesday, December 6. The Chouara Tannery is in the ancient Medina of Fez, a UNESCO Heritage Sight.
The US Capitol Christmas Tree stands at the West Front Lawn during a lighting ceremony in Washington on Tuesday, December 6. This year's tree is an 80-foot Engelmann Spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho.
A Syrian Army soldier places a Syrian flag in the ground during a battle with rebel fighters in Aleppo, Syria, on Monday, December 5.