Breaking News

Survivors of Haiti's rape crisis

By Allison Love, CNN

Updated 10:01 PM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Photojournalist Benedicte Kurzen traveled to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to document the largely unseen crisis of sexual assault in the country. Gisele, 20, was one of the victims who recounted her experience. &quot;He took me to an isolated place and asked me to get naked. He touched me and raped me,&quot; Gisele said. &quot;I told my family what happened. Now he is hiding, and he is under the protection of a woman judge. I want justice to be done.&quot; The survivors names have been changed for their protection.
Photos:
Photojournalist Benedicte Kurzen traveled to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to document the largely unseen crisis of sexual assault in the country. Gisele, 20, was one of the victims who recounted her experience. "He took me to an isolated place and asked me to get naked. He touched me and raped me," Gisele said. "I told my family what happened. Now he is hiding, and he is under the protection of a woman judge. I want justice to be done." The survivors names have been changed for their protection.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Kurzen&#39;s project was done in collaboration with the nonprofit group Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders. MSF runs the Pran Men&#39;m clinic in Port-au-Prince, which provides emergency medical assistance in the critical 72 hours after an assault, as well as long-term medical and psychological care.
Photos:
Kurzen's project was done in collaboration with the nonprofit group Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders. MSF runs the Pran Men'm clinic in Port-au-Prince, which provides emergency medical assistance in the critical 72 hours after an assault, as well as long-term medical and psychological care.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Stephanie, 52: &quot;I had a boyfriend but we were separated. He had a lot of other girlfriends and also children. I even look after one of his boys and also one of his daughters now. She is like my own. One night, he came to my place and we fought. He threw me on the floor and raped me so brutally that I started to bleed. My daughters and children don&#39;t know what happened. I did not tell them anything.&quot;
Photos:
Stephanie, 52: "I had a boyfriend but we were separated. He had a lot of other girlfriends and also children. I even look after one of his boys and also one of his daughters now. She is like my own. One night, he came to my place and we fought. He threw me on the floor and raped me so brutally that I started to bleed. My daughters and children don't know what happened. I did not tell them anything."
Hide Caption
3 of 13
According to the MSF&#39;s 2015 International Activity Report, more than a third of the clinic&#39;s 258 patients were under 18 years old.
Photos:
According to the MSF's 2015 International Activity Report, more than a third of the clinic's 258 patients were under 18 years old.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Marie, 21: &quot;I met this guy on the street. We started to chat. After a while I told him I was looking for a job. He immediately said that one of his friends was precisely looking for someone like me. He said that he needed to go to his place to pick up some documents. When we got there he pulled out his gun. This is when it happened.&quot;
Photos:
Marie, 21: "I met this guy on the street. We started to chat. After a while I told him I was looking for a job. He immediately said that one of his friends was precisely looking for someone like me. He said that he needed to go to his place to pick up some documents. When we got there he pulled out his gun. This is when it happened."
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Advertising for a beauty salon in the streets of Croix-des-Bouquets.
Photos:
Advertising for a beauty salon in the streets of Croix-des-Bouquets.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
The 2010 earthquake displaced 1.5 million people who were forced to move into post-quake camps that offer little safety. As of March 2015, more than 60,000 people still live in these camps. These precarious living conditions and lack of protections leave women and children especially vulnerable to sexual assault.
Photos:
The 2010 earthquake displaced 1.5 million people who were forced to move into post-quake camps that offer little safety. As of March 2015, more than 60,000 people still live in these camps. These precarious living conditions and lack of protections leave women and children especially vulnerable to sexual assault.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Viviane, 22: &quot;My best friend found the MSF clinic on the social network. I came straightaway. The boy was a friend from school. He took me to his home to give me one of his books. I kept asking if his dad was there. He said yes. When I arrived the house was empty. He took me to his room and forced me.&quot;
Photos:
Viviane, 22: "My best friend found the MSF clinic on the social network. I came straightaway. The boy was a friend from school. He took me to his home to give me one of his books. I kept asking if his dad was there. He said yes. When I arrived the house was empty. He took me to his room and forced me."
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Kurzen spent three weeks in Port-au-Prince getting to know her subjects. &quot;Every photograph was taken after a very long interview,&quot; she said.
Photos:
Kurzen spent three weeks in Port-au-Prince getting to know her subjects. "Every photograph was taken after a very long interview," she said.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Kurzen paid careful attention to detail in order to keep the women and girls she was photographing comfortable.
Photos:
Kurzen paid careful attention to detail in order to keep the women and girls she was photographing comfortable.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Jeanne, 31: &quot;I was in my house and late at night, two men showed up. They raped my daughter and me. ... They hit my head a lot, as I wanted them to rape me but not my daughter. Ever since I have epilepsy. The Great Creator spared my life. ... I have to run away and take refuge here as my attackers are still around. They took everything.&quot;
Photos:
Jeanne, 31: "I was in my house and late at night, two men showed up. They raped my daughter and me. ... They hit my head a lot, as I wanted them to rape me but not my daughter. Ever since I have epilepsy. The Great Creator spared my life. ... I have to run away and take refuge here as my attackers are still around. They took everything."
Hide Caption
11 of 13
There is a heavy stigma for women who have been raped in Haiti, Kurzen said, and resources are scarce.
Photos:
There is a heavy stigma for women who have been raped in Haiti, Kurzen said, and resources are scarce.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Sarah, 13. Her mother told Kurzen: &quot;He is someone we knew. He lived in the same area as us in the camp. Now he is nowhere to be found. Our tent was broken and had a big hole in it. He came through it. He rape Sarah. She was on her own. Sarah wants to dance; she loves it but I don&#39;t want her to. I feel she is too visible when she dances. Now she stays most of the time with my nieces.&quot;
Photos:
Sarah, 13. Her mother told Kurzen: "He is someone we knew. He lived in the same area as us in the camp. Now he is nowhere to be found. Our tent was broken and had a big hole in it. He came through it. He rape Sarah. She was on her own. Sarah wants to dance; she loves it but I don't want her to. I feel she is too visible when she dances. Now she stays most of the time with my nieces."
Hide Caption
13 of 13
01 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED14 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos sexual violence Haiti RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Benedicte Kurzen photographed rape survivors in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
  • Kurzen's portraits allow each woman to define herself as separate from her assault

(CNN)Gisele stands behind a tall plant with vibrant pink flowers. Her face is hidden, her hands are raised toward the sky. Marie sits in a riverbed while her white dress floats in the water. You can see the goosebumps on her skin. Viviane lies in a patch of sun with a journal resting on her face.

Each portrait exhibits a quiet beauty. They're intimate and serene. But the elements that make up these portraits are derived from a dark source: Each woman lived through sexual assault.
    Photojournalist Benedicte Kurzen traveled to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to document the largely unseen crisis of sexual assault in the country. While working in Nigeria, Kurzen went to a camp where a woman had just been freed after eight months in Boko Haram captivity. The woman was heavily traumatized and Kurzen chose not to take pictures, but she knew it was an issue she wanted to explore. Soon after, an opportunity arose with the nonprofit group Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, to work with rape survivors in Haiti.
    Photographer Benedicte Kurzen
    Photographer Benedicte Kurzen
    "This work is the result in collaboration with MSF," Kurzen said. "They were very helpful. They identified women and young girls who had been raped a year ago. It wasn't fresh. It was important not to victimize them a second time."
    The earthquake in 2010 displaced 1.5 million people who were forced to move into post-quake camps that offer little safety. As of March 2015, more than 60,000 people still live in these camps. These precarious living conditions and lack of protections leave women and children especially vulnerable to sexual assault.
    Read More
    MSF runs the Pran Men'm clinic in Port-au-Prince, which provides emergency medical assistance in the critical 72 hours after an assault, as well as long-term medical and psychological care. According to the organization's 2015 International Activity Report, more than a third of the clinic's 258 patients were under 18 years old.
    Kurzen spent three weeks in Port-au-Prince getting to know her subjects. "Every photograph was taken after a very long interview," she said. "I spent a really long time explaining to them what it was about and why we wanted to do this. My position was, 'We need your help to keep awareness about what happened to you.' International funding was drying out."

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    A psychologist was present for each interview as the women and girls told the story of their rape. "We talked about how they wanted to be pictured," Kurzen said. "It was very collaborative. All the pictures are inspired by elements of their story that they shared with me or by their own desire."
    Kurzen paid careful attention to detail in order to keep the women and girls she was photographing comfortable. She shot the portraits on a medium format camera because she felt it was more discreet, less noisy and allowed her subjects to see her face at all times. The face of each survivor is obscured and their names were changed for their protection.
    There is a heavy stigma for women who have been raped in Haiti, she said, and resources are scarce. Abortion is illegal, further limiting their options.
    "It puts women in a terrible position," Kurzen said.
    Kurzen's portraits allow each woman to define herself as separate from her assault. "(The portraits are) more an homage to their resilience than about rape itself," she said. "In general when we speak about rape I usually have this feeling that we as media have a tendency to portray women as rape survivors and that's all they are. We put them in a box and reinforce some kind of stigma. We don't explore their imagination."
    Marie, for example, wanted to be photographed as someone doing laundry while in traditional dress. She told Kurzen there are things she wants to do with her life -- study, write and become a journalist.
    This was a chance for her to wash away her assault and move on.

    Benedicte Kurzen is a French photographer based in Johannesburg. She is represented by Noor. Follow her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.