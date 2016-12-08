Below-freezing temperatures set to sweep the country

Story highlights Dangerous wind chills could drive temperatures as low as 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains on Friday

Another, even colder air mass looks to enter the Midwest and Northeast late next week

(CNN) The cold is taking hold of the US weather pattern for the next week. Over the next seven days, 80% of the country will at some point see temperatures below freezing.

More than half the continental United States will have below-average temperatures Friday. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average in locations stretching from the Montana to South Texas.

Dangerous wind chills could yield temperatures as low as 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains on Friday.

Snow contributed to a 30-car pileup on Interstate 96 in Fowlerville, Michigan, on Thursday. Police reported two deaths.

@MLive massive backup in Livingston county/Fowlerville on WB I-96. Avoid! pic.twitter.com/qWO9nwurRG — John W Fitzgerald (@FitzAndPieces) December 8, 2016

'Domino effect'

