Below-freezing temperatures set to sweep the country

(CNN) The cold is taking hold of the US weather pattern for the next week. Over the next seven days, 80% of the country will at some point see temperatures below freezing.

Over half of the continental United States will have below-average temperatures Thursday. High temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average in locations stretching from Montana to West Texas.

Lows in the Northern Plains were already below zero Thursday morning, and with the wind, it felt like 20 to 30 degrees below.

Snow contributed to a 30-car pileup on Interstate 96 in Fowlerville, Michigan. Police reported two deaths.

@MLive massive backup in Livingston county/Fowlerville on WB I-96. Avoid! pic.twitter.com/qWO9nwurRG — John W Fitzgerald (@FitzAndPieces) December 8, 2016

Cold air will push into the Northeast and Southeast on Friday, with subfreezing low temperatures reaching the Gulf Coast by Saturday morning.

