Story highlights "It is not acceptable," Oakland councilman says, reacting to disclosure

Official blames budget cuts and lack of communication for apparent failure

(CNN) Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse where 36 people died in a fire last week had not been inspected in 30 years, according to officials in the California city.

"It is not acceptable," Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo told CNN on Thursday, blaming widespread budget cuts and a lack of communication between the City Council and city administration in part for the apparent failure.

Gallo was reacting to Wednesday's disclosure that the city's Planning and Building Department hadn't inspected the warehouse for three decades.

There weren't any inspections because "we had no applications for permits in the last 30 years, and there were no violations that were submitted for interior work within the main building attributed to that street address," said Darin Ranelletti, the city's interim director of planning and building.

Ranelletti hasn't responded to repeated requests for comment by CNN on Thursday.