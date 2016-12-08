Breaking News

Navy admiral burns Colin Kaepernick in Pearl Harbor speech

By AJ Willingham, CNN

December 8, 2016

  Decorated Admiral said Pearl Harbor heroes would have always stood for national anthem
  The comments seemed to reference NFL player Colin Kaepernick

(CNN)In a speech commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor, U.S. Pacific Command Commander Admiral Harry Harris decided to slip in an apparent jab at noted national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

"You can bet that the men and women we honor today, and those who died that fateful morning 75 years ago, never took a knee and never failed to stand whenever they heard our national anthem being played," he said.
    Colin Kaepernick (right) and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, California.
    Colin Kaepernick (right) and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara, California.
    Seattle Seahawks' Jeremy Lane sits as the national anthem plays before a preseason match against the Oakland Raiders on September 1, 2016, in Oakland.
    Seattle Seahawks' Jeremy Lane sits as the national anthem plays before a preseason match against the Oakland Raiders on September 1, 2016, in Oakland.
    Kenny Britt and Robert Quinn of the Los Angeles Rams raise their fists prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara.
    Kenny Britt and Robert Quinn of the Los Angeles Rams raise their fists prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers on September 12, 2016, in Santa Clara.
    Denver Broncos' Brandon Marshall kneels on the sideline during the national anthem before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver on September 8, 2016.
    Denver Broncos' Brandon Marshall kneels on the sideline during the national anthem before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver on September 8, 2016.
    From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills kneel during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 11, 2016.
    From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills kneel during the singing of the national anthem before a game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 11, 2016.
    It wasn't subtle, and the pointed words earned him a robust standing ovation from the crowd.
    In a since-deleted tweet, the Department of Defense promoted Adm. Harris' comments, quoting him and attaching a video of the moment.
    Reactions to Adm. Harris' remarks have been a mixed bag: A lot of people congratulated the decorated Admiral on his patriotism, while others expressed concern that he chose such a moment to take a knock at Kaepernick's self-described protest for civil rights.
    The surprising history behind the national anthem
    One person pointed out the fact that, at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, black men in the Navy were mostly relegated to positions like mess attendants and cooks (Black men were recruited to general service in 1942, and the first black naval officers were commissioned in 1944. However, most black men who served during World War II did so under heavy segregation.)