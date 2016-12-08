N-word written in the snow at Idaho black history museum

(CNN) It'll take more than a slur in the snow to stop a museum in Idaho from its mission.

Someone wrote the N-word in the snow on top of a storage unit at the Idaho Black History Museum.

Phillip Thompson, the museum's board president and executive director, said he saw it Wednesday morning.

"I saw it and I almost chuckled, but I was also shocked," Thompson told CNN affiliate KBOI . "What they did was pointless (given how cold it is)."

Thompson's not making a police report, reasoning the cops wouldn't be able to do anything about it and that "they have much more important things to do."

