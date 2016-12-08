2nd Georgia officer dies; suspect dead

Story highlights Second officer dies from injuries

Americus, Georgia, police offficer killed answering a call about a domestic dispute

(CNN) A man who fatally shot two police officers in southwest Georgia apparently killed himself Thursday morning, police said.

The shootings occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex in Americus, prompting a manhunt and causing nearby Georgia Southwestern State University to tell students to take shelter for most of the day.

Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr

Americus police Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr, 25, was killed while answering a call about a domestic dispute at the complex, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The other officer, Jody Smith, worked for the university in the town some 140 miles south of Atlanta. He died of his injuries on Thursday afternoon, the university said.

The GBI identified the suspect as Minquell Kennedy Lembrick, though a search of public records shows variants of his first name.

