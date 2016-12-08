Suspect dead in Georgia police shooting

Story highlights Americus, Georgia, police offficer killed answering a call about a domestic dispute

Wounded university officer remains in critical condition

(CNN) A man who fatally shot a police officer in southwest Georgia and critically wounded another one apparently killed himself Thursday morning, police said.

The shootings occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex in Americus, prompting a manhunt and causing nearby Georgia Southwestern State University to tell students to take shelter for most of the day.

Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr

Americus police Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr, 25, was killed while answering a call about a domestic dispute at the complex, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The other officer, Jody Smith, works for the university in the town some 138 miles south of Atlanta. He remained in critical condition Thursday.

The GBI identified the suspect as Minquell Kennedy Lembrick, though a search of public records shows variants of his first name.

