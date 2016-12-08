CNN Student News - December 9, 2016

This Friday, we're covering the passing of John Glenn, the importance of the Syrian city of Aleppo, and the naming of TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year." We're also looking into swarm technology to see how multitudes of tiny robots could one day be used to accomplish larger tasks.

On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Who resigned this week as prime minister of Italy after voters rejected his proposal to constitutionally reduce the size of the Senate?

2. At China's Chengdu airport, more than 20,000 people were stranded last weekend after flights were canceled or delayed due to what conditions?

3. Criticism and support followed a phone call between U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump and the leader of what Asian island?

4. In what U.S. state is Lake Oahe, part of the Missouri River where the U.S. government recently rejected the advance of the Dakota Access Pipeline?

5. On what date did Japan attack the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, resulting in the U.S. entry into World War II?

6. Name the prime minister of Japan, who plans to become the first leader from his country to visit the site of the Pearl Harbor attack.

7. What is the fifth most-populated nation in the world, where a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Wednesday, killing dozens of people and destroying hundreds of buildings?

8. As noted on Wednesday's show, the World Health Organization recently changed its classification from "global health emergency" to "ongoing threat" for what dangerous virus?

9. Name one of the conflicts in which U.S. astronaut John Glenn flew combat missions in fighter planes.

10. Since 1927, most U.S. presidents, as well as several other world leaders and pioneers, have been given what title by TIME Magazine?

CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards , national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.

Thank you for using CNN Student News!