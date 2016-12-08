Story highlights Azzam longest superyacht in world

Dilbar biggest by internal volume

Four new entries in prestigious Top 101 list

(CNN) It's the world's biggest superyacht by volume, with the biggest indoor swimming pool, but the deluxe Dilbar ranks only fourth in a prestigious Top 101 list of luxury leviathans.

Delivered to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov this year, Dilbar is the highest new entry on the list with a length of 156 meters (511 feet), including a 25-meter indoor pool.

But it trails in the size stakes behind the 180-meter (590-foot) mega-yacht Azzam, which launched in 2013, reportedly for United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at a cost of about $600 million.

Roman Abramovich's Eclipse (162.5 meters/533 feet) is the second biggest ahead of Sheikh Maktoum's Dubai (162 meters/531 feet) in Boat International's annual list of the biggest superyachts on the planet, ranked by length.

Dilbar's gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- dwarfs the others at 15,917 GT with 3,800 square meters of space for Usmanov, a majority shareholder in Arsenal Football Club , and up to 40 guests.