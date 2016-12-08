Breaking News

Super-sized superyachts vie for supremacy

By Rob Hodgetts

Updated 8:29 AM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Launched in 2013 at a reported cost of $500 million, Azzam heads Boat International&#39;s Top 101 list at 180 meters (590 feet) in length.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
1. AzzamLaunched in 2013 at a reported cost of $500 million, Azzam heads Boat International's Top 101 list at 180 meters (590 feet) in length.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
The plaything of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Eclipse measures 162.5 meters (533 feet).
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
2. EclipseThe plaything of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Eclipse measures 162.5 meters (533 feet).
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Eclipse is only half a meter longer than this vessel owned by Sheikh Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
3. DubaiEclipse is only half a meter longer than this vessel owned by Sheikh Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Formerly known as Project Omar, Dilbar was launched this year for Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Measuring 156 meters (511 feet) in length, it has the largest gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- at 15,917 GT, according to Boat International.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
4. DilbarFormerly known as Project Omar, Dilbar was launched this year for Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Measuring 156 meters (511 feet) in length, it has the largest gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- at 15,917 GT, according to Boat International.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Owned by the Sultan of Oman, Al Said was the second longest when launched in 2007, measuring 155 meters (508.53 feet).
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
5. Al SaidOwned by the Sultan of Oman, Al Said was the second longest when launched in 2007, measuring 155 meters (508.53 feet).
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Launched in 2012, the 147-meter (482-foot) Topaz is one of several vessels on the list built by German firm Lurssen.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
6. TopazLaunched in 2012, the 147-meter (482-foot) Topaz is one of several vessels on the list built by German firm Lurssen.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
The 147-meter (482-foot) Saudi-owned Prince Abdulaziz was the world&#39;s longest superyacht for over two decades following its launch in the mid-1980s.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
7. Prince AbdulazizThe 147-meter (482-foot) Saudi-owned Prince Abdulaziz was the world's longest superyacht for over two decades following its launch in the mid-1980s.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov&#39;s Ocean Victory (140 meters/459 feet) rounds out the top 10 after El Mahroussa and Yas.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
10. Ocean VictoryRussian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov's Ocean Victory (140 meters/459 feet) rounds out the top 10 after El Mahroussa and Yas.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
At 141 meters (462 feet) long, Dream Symphony will be the world&#39;s largest yacht to be powered by sail alone when it launches.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
Coming soon ...At 141 meters (462 feet) long, Dream Symphony will be the world's largest yacht to be powered by sail alone when it launches.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
Azzam superyachtEclipse superyachtDubai superyachtDilbar superyacht2Al Said superyachtTopaz superyachtPrince Abdulaziz superyachtOcean Victory superyachtDream Symphony superyacht

Story highlights

  • Azzam longest superyacht in world
  • Dilbar biggest by internal volume
  • Four new entries in prestigious Top 101 list

(CNN)It's the world's biggest superyacht by volume, with the biggest indoor swimming pool, but the deluxe Dilbar ranks only fourth in a prestigious Top 101 list of luxury leviathans.

Delivered to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov this year, Dilbar is the highest new entry on the list with a length of 156 meters (511 feet), including a 25-meter indoor pool.
    But it trails in the size stakes behind the 180-meter (590-foot) mega-yacht Azzam, which launched in 2013, reportedly for United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at a cost of about $600 million.
    Roman Abramovich's Eclipse (162.5 meters/533 feet) is the second biggest ahead of Sheikh Maktoum's Dubai (162 meters/531 feet) in Boat International's annual list of the biggest superyachts on the planet, ranked by length.
    Dilbar's gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- dwarfs the others at 15,917 GT with 3,800 square meters of space for Usmanov, a majority shareholder in Arsenal Football Club, and up to 40 guests.
    Read More
    Built by German manufacturer Lurssen, the boat can maintain a constant speed of 22.5 knots from a 30,000 kW diesel electric power plant. It houses two helipads and can accommodate a seven-ton Airbus H175 helicopter.
    Dilbar is the largest of four new entries in the list, alongside Las Vegas developer Steve Wynn's 92-meter Aquarius (at No. 50), 90-meter Lionheart (No. 59) -- built for controversial British retail magnate Philip Green -- and 83-meter Here Comes the Sun (No. 82).
    "Dilbar is a mammoth project," Boat International editor Steward Campbell said. "She's often in Antibes and dwarfs everything in the harbor.
    "She joins some incredible new yachts in the Top 101 this year, but it's 2017 that has us most excited, with up to 12 new superyachts joining the ranks of the world's biggest boats."
    READ: World's tallest superyacht sets sail
    READ: Is this the world's ultimate superyacht?
    READ: 'Gene machine' -- cycling across the sea
    READ: The $1 billion superyacht?
    America&#39;s Cup: Designing the perfect boat
    mainsail america's cup spc a_00035205

      JUST WATCHED

      America's Cup: Designing the perfect boat

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    America's Cup: Designing the perfect boat 06:44
    Dilbar replaces a yacht formerly of the same name -- now called Ona (110 meters/377 feet) -- as Usmanov's largest vessel.
    Visit cnn.com/sailing for more news and videos
    Russia features 19 owners on the Top 101 list, followed by the US with 17 and Saudi Arabia with nine, says Boat International.
    A record number of 52 yachts exceeding 250 feet in length are in the pipeline to be built, according to industry figures.