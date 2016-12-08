Story highlights Bowman crowned IJC champ ahead of Moore

Wins $65,000 prize

Tense final race in Hong Kong

(CNN) Under the glare of floodlights and in front of a 30,000-strong crowd, 12 of the world's best jockeys went head-to-head in Hong Kong Wednesday -- with an Australian emerging victorious.

In the annual Longines International Jockeys' Championship four-race competition, Hugh Bowman bagged the $65,000 top prize after a tense contest played out at the spectacular Happy Valley racecourse.

"On these nights it's all about competing against some great riders and if you can come out on top, so much the better," the 36-year-old Bowman told the South China Morning Post . "It has capped off a great 2016."

Competing for a total pot of over $100,000, jockeys are awarded points depending on where they finished in each race and Bowman's total of 18 -- 12 of which came from winning the night's opening contest -- was enough to see the Australian take the title.

Tense finale