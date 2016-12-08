Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
1. Azzam – Launched in 2013 at a reported cost of $500 million, Azzam heads Boat International's Top 101 list at 180 meters (590 feet) in length.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
2. Eclipse – The plaything of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Eclipse measures 162.5 meters (533 feet).
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
3. Dubai – Eclipse is only half a meter longer than this vessel owned by Sheikh Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
4. Dilbar – Formerly known as Project Omar, Dilbar was launched this year for Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Measuring 156 meters (511 feet) in length, it has the largest gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- at 15,917 GT, according to Boat International.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
5. Al Said – Owned by the Sultan of Oman, Al Said was the second longest when launched in 2007, measuring 155 meters (508.53 feet).
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
6. Topaz – Launched in 2012, the 147-meter (482-foot) Topaz is one of several vessels on the list built by German firm Lurssen.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
7. Prince Abdulaziz – The 147-meter (482-foot) Saudi-owned Prince Abdulaziz was the world's longest superyacht for over two decades following its launch in the mid-1980s.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
10. Ocean Victory – Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov's Ocean Victory (140 meters/459 feet) rounds out the top 10 after El Mahroussa and Yas.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Photos:The world's longest superyachts
Coming soon ... – At 141 meters (462 feet) long, Dream Symphony will be the world's largest yacht to be powered by sail alone when it launches.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
Alisher Usmanov's Dilbar is the biggest new entry on Boat International's Top 101 list of the world's longest superyachts.