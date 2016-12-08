Breaking News

Super-sized superyachts

Updated 7:05 AM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Photos: The world's longest superyachts
1. AzzamLaunched in 2013 at a reported cost of $500 million, Azzam heads Boat International's Top 101 list at 180 meters (590 feet) in length.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
2. EclipseThe plaything of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Eclipse measures 162.5 meters (533 feet).
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
3. DubaiEclipse is only half a meter longer than this vessel owned by Sheikh Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
4. DilbarFormerly known as Project Omar, Dilbar was launched this year for Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Measuring 156 meters (511 feet) in length, it has the largest gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- at 15,917 GT, according to Boat International.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
5. Al SaidOwned by the Sultan of Oman, Al Said was the second longest when launched in 2007, measuring 155 meters (508.53 feet).
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
6. TopazLaunched in 2012, the 147-meter (482-foot) Topaz is one of several vessels on the list built by German firm Lurssen.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
7. Prince AbdulazizThe 147-meter (482-foot) Saudi-owned Prince Abdulaziz was the world's longest superyacht for over two decades following its launch in the mid-1980s.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
10. Ocean VictoryRussian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov's Ocean Victory (140 meters/459 feet) rounds out the top 10 after El Mahroussa and Yas.
Photos: The world's longest superyachts
Coming soon ...At 141 meters (462 feet) long, Dream Symphony will be the world's largest yacht to be powered by sail alone when it launches.
Alisher Usmanov's Dilbar is the biggest new entry on Boat International's Top 101 list of the world's longest superyachts.