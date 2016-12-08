GOP Rep: 'Some awfully bad people' among 'dreamers'

Story highlights Iowa Rep. Steve King, an aggressive Republican voice on immigration, called on President-elect Trump to cancel DACA

King said that it was impossible for undocumented children to be brought against their will to the U.S.

(CNN) Rep. Steven King struck a strident tone while discussing immigration policy on Thursday, saying "there are some awfully bad people" among the so-called "dreamers" that President Barack Obama is protecting from deportation.

"When you look at this, I think that there's been such a hard push on this. The reason they're called 'dreamers' because that's the most sympathetic term that could be apply applied to people," the Iowa Republican said in an interview on CNN's "New Day."

"Among all of these dreamers, there are some awfully bad people. And these dreamers go on up to the age of 37 or 38 or maybe older. And that's if they tell the truth."

President-elect Donald Trump has said he will terminate DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an executive action signed into law by Obama in 2012 that gives some undocumented immigrants an exemption from deportation and a renewable two-year work permit. Among the guidelines, the policy states that applicants must have come to the United States before they turned 16 years old, must have been in the States since June 15, 2007, and cannot have been convicted of certain crimes.

Pressed for an example of those "awfully bad people," King didn't offer any specifics, but pointed to his experience from trips to the border where he said he'd seen "young men" smuggling drugs.

