Michigan recount halted

Michigan is one of three state where Green Party candidate Jill Stein has sought a recount

(CNN) A federal judge has ordered Michigan's Board of Elections to stop the state's electoral recount.

US District Judge Mark Goldsmith issued the order late Wednesday -- dissolving a previous temporary restraining order against the Board of Elections that allowed the recount to continue.

Goldsmith's latest opinion effectively denies Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's request to block the Board of Elections from halting the recount.

In her motion, Stein had argued against a Tuesday ruling by the State of Michigan Court of Appeals in favor of stopping the recount. That court concluded Stein was not an aggrieved party since she had no reasonable chance of winning by virtue of the recount. In federal court, Stein counter-argued this was a "distorted interpretation" of the law and that it was within her constitutional right to have the recount.

"Rather, Plaintiffs' asserted right to a recount is just a restatement of her right to participate in a fair election, free from tampering or mistake. But, to date, Plaintiffs have not presented evidence of tampering or mistake. Instead, they present speculative claims going to the vulnerability of the voting machinery -- but not actual injury," read Goldsmith's order.

