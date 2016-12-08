Obama, politicians mourn death of John Glenn

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama said that with the death of John Glenn, a former US senator and the first American to orbit the Earth, America "lost an icon" and he and First Lady Michelle Obama "lost a friend."

"John spent his life breaking barriers, from defending our freedom as a decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot in World War II and Korea, to setting a transcontinental speed record, to becoming, at age 77, the oldest human to touch the stars," Obama said in a statement from the White House on Thursday. "John always had the right stuff, inspiring generations of scientists, engineers and astronauts who will take us to Mars and beyond -- not just to visit, but to stay."

The statement continued, "Today, the people of Ohio remember a devoted public servant who represented his fellow Buckeyes in the U.S. Senate for a quarter century and who fought to keep America a leader in science and technology."

Glenn, who was born in Ohio, made history in 1962 when he completed a three-orbit flight in a cramped space capsule dubbed Friendship 7. He later served for nearly a quarter-century as a US senator.

