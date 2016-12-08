Story highlights Senate Democrats are weighing whether to block a government funding bill

It includes money to repay the New York for funds it spent providing security to Donald Trump

(CNN) The House voted 326 to 96 Thursday to pass a government funding bill, one day before agencies are set to run out of money.

The bill now goes to the Senate where Democrats are considering blocking it, in part over a dispute about what to do about an expiring health insurance program for miners in West Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky and other states.

Senate Democrats are huddled at this hour to determine their next steps, weighing whether to force a shutdown of the government if Republicans don't agree to their changes.

The spending bill would fund the agencies through April 28 and would allow the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to then put its stamp on spending priorities.

It includes money for New York to repay the city for funds it spent providing security to Trump.

Read More