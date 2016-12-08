Breaking News

Reid on Trump's Cabinet picks: 'Quite frankly, scary'

By Tim Skoczek, The Axe Files

Updated 6:21 AM ET, Thu December 8, 2016

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 17.
Reid and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, stand for the playing of the national anthem during Jack Nicklaus&#39; Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on March 24.
Reid and McConnell arrive for a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony.
Reid and McConnell listen during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Capitol Hill.
Reid speaks to members of the media after the weekly Democratic Policy Luncheon March 24 at the U.S. Capitol.
McConnell and Reid pose with Israel&#39;s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a meeting on Capitol Hill on March 3.
Reid speaks during a pen and pad session with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 22. Reid injured his eye in an exercise accident.
Reid speaks during a pen and pad session with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 22. Reid described the eye injury he suffered over the Christmas break.
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, Reid and McConnell attend a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for World War II era Civil Air Patrol members, on Capitol Hill, December 10, 2014.
Reid speaks to members of the media after the Senate Democratic Policy Luncheon at the Capitol December 9, 2014.
Reid speaks to members of the media after a policy luncheon May 6, 2014 on Capitol Hill.
Reid speaks as Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, listens during a news conference March 26, 2014. Reid endorsed Schumer to succeed him as minority leader.
President Barack Obama meets with Senate Democratic leadership, including Reid, to discuss the government shutdown on October 12, 2013.
U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Reid speak to the media after a meeting at the White House with Obama about the 2013 government shutdown.
McConnell, Reid and Vice President Joe Biden laugh during a dedication ceremony for the new Frederick Douglass Statue in Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center, at the U.S. Capitol, on June 19, 2013.
Obama and Reid appear at a campaign rally at Orr Middle School Park October 22, 2010, in Las Vegas.
First lady Michelle Obama and Reid appear at the Red Rock National Conservation Area during an event to help launch Obama&#39;s Let&#39;s Move Outside! initiative to promote more outdoor activity for children June 1, 2010.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee and Solicitor General Elena Kagan meets with Reid as she visits members of the Senate on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2010.
Pelosi and Reid throw their hands up as Obama introduces them during the signing ceremony for the Affordable Health Care for America Act in the East Room of the White House on March 23, 2010.
Reid talks with fellow Democratic Senators about their appearances on Sunday talk shows in his office on Capitol Hill on November 21, 2009, in Washington, D.C.
Reid testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2009 in Washington, D.C.
Story highlights

  • Harry Reid advises fellow Senate Democrats to pick fights strategically with the new President.
  • The retiring Nevadan said there could compromise with Donald Trump on trade

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Washington (CNN)Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid says he finds President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet lineup "scary."

"We can go through the list of people he's already chosen and it's, quite frankly, scary," Reid told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.
    Reid, who retires this week after 34 years in Congress, expressed concern about Trump's Cabinet so far: that Betsy DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, hasn't had any personal experience with public education; that Tom Price, his nominee for Health and Human Services, "has avowed to privatize Medicare and wants to do away with Planned Parenthood;" and that "you have what looks like some kind of an auction going on for secretary of state; I don't quite get that."
    Though Reid is hardly sanguine about the prospect of a Trump presidency, he advises fellow Senate Democrats to pick fights strategically with the new President.
    "I told them what they have to do is to make sure that they're constructive in their negativity," Reid said.
    Reid said Senate Democrats would need to stand firm on issues of principle — such as Trump's proposed tax cuts, the environment and immigration — but they should not reject worthy ideas simply because they were offered by a Republican.
    "There are any number of things that they have to fight hard on," Reid said. "But they're not going to be the Republicans (and) just oppose Republican issues just because (it's) a Republican idea. I don't think they should do that."
    One area of possible agreement, Reid signaled, could be on matters of trade. Reid said he wouldn't agree with Trump's proposal to impose a 35% tariff on companies that move jobs overseas to then try to sell goods in America, but the Senate leader said there could be common ground on doing away with tax breaks companies receive when, for instance, they move their operations overseas.
    "We've tried to get (that) passed year after year after year," Reid said. "We've tried to do that. So of course Democrats would join with that."
    To hear the whole conversation with Reid, which also covers his humble roots in Searchlight, Nevada, the historic moments he experienced as a Capitol Police officer; his areas of disagreement with President Barack Obama; his run-ins with organized crime as Nevada Gaming Commissioner; and his pick for the finest legislator he ever worked with, click on http://podcast.cnn.com. To get "The Axe Files" podcast every week, subscribe at http://itunes.com/theaxefiles.