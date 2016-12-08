Story highlights Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is uniquely well-suited to be the US ambassador to China

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump officially introduced Terry Branstad Thursday as his pick to be the US ambassador to China during a rally in the Iowa Republican's home state, the latest stop on the President-elect's "thank you" tour.

"The man I've chosen as our ambassador to China is the man who knows and likes China," Trump said. "And knows how to deliver results and he will deliver results just like he's been delivering results for 23 years for the great farmers and the people of Iowa."

Trump's transition team cited Branstad's experience in public policy, trade and agriculture as attributes that led to his selection as Trump's envoy in Beijing, as well as his pre-existing relationship to China's leaders.

"One of the most important relations we must improve, and we have to improve, is our relationship with China," Trump said at his rally in Des Moines. "The nation of China is responsible for almost half of America's trade deficit ... they haven't played by the rules and I know it's time they're going to start. We're all in this thing together, folks. We have to play by the rules, folks."

Trump has had a contentious relationship with China since his emergence in national American politics, blaming China for stealing US jobs and has threatened high trade tariffs against the country.

