How Mike Pence is poised to be a uniquely powerful VP

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is finding comfort and delight in the revival of his boisterous campaign rallies.

A month to the day after he clinched the presidency, Trump's victory tour will take him back to battleground Iowa for a Thursday night event in Des Moines.

But if Trump is the forever candidate, Vice President-elect Mike Pence is emerging from the election as an emboldened winner confidently turning the levers of government.

The Indiana governor, who left Washington after a dozen years in Congress, will return to the capital next month as a uniquely powerful vice president. Pence travels more comfortably on a different, if more familiar, circuit than his boss -- in a parallel political universe where he adroitly serves up Trump-lite washed with Chamber of Commerce-friendly economics to Beltway conservative audiences.

Pence was present last week in Ohio for the first post-election "thank you" event. But while Trump did the chest-puffing onstage, it was his deputy who, days earlier, worked quietly to secure the Carrier jobs deal -- a pact greased with tax incentives that will keep hundreds of jobs in the US that were previously destined for Mexico.

